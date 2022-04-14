Commercial Refrigeration System Market Segments and Key Trends 2022 – 2032

The global commercial refrigeration system market is also segmented based on refrigerant types are hydro chlorofluorocarbon (HCFC), hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), and hydrocarbon (HC), inorganic which includes ammonia and carbon dioxide. The refrigerants markets which are used in refrigeration systems are expected to grow at aand fuel the growth of the global refrigeration system market. The use of refrigerants is leading to the greenhouse effect and is giving way to the use of green refrigerants in the commercial refrigeration system market.

The commercial refrigeration system market is segmented based on application in food& beverage production, food & beverage retail, food & beverage distribution and food storage & service industry where refrigeration systems are used for commercial purposes. The refrigeration system is extensively used in grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores and speciality food stores. The foodservice industry on the other hand includes restaurants and cafeterias.

Customisation of refrigeration systems as per the customer’s demand is a key trend in the global commercial refrigeration system market. Expanding food retail chains mostly in tier II and tier I cities in developing regions is significantly driving growth in the commercial refrigeration system market.

The global commercial refrigeration system market is segmented based on product types such as beverage refrigeration, freezers & refrigerators and transportation refrigeration. Transportation refrigeration system consists of trailer refrigeration system, truck refrigeration system and shipping containers refrigeration system. The growth in the international food trade between nations due to changes in the food consumption pattern amongst consumers is driving the demand for the transport refrigeration system.

The global commercial refrigeration system market is estimated to grow almost twofold during the forecast period and register a double-digit CAGR. North America is the dominant commercial refrigeration system market in terms of revenue share followed by APAC and Europe. Growth in the food and service industry and changing consumer preferences for dining food in North America are driving growth in the commercial refrigeration system market domestically.

On the other hand, the Europe commercial refrigeration system market is estimated to show significant growth with rising demand for frozen food items and expansion of the retail chain in this region. The commercial refrigeration system market is witnessing the increasing use of solar-powered systems and this technology is anticipated to play a major role in addressing energy scarcity issues. Utilization of advanced refrigerants and energy-efficient systems are some of the upcoming trends in the global commercial refrigeration system market. More use of commercial refrigeration systems in horticulture process and seafood exports is expected to fuel the demand for the global refrigeration system market

Major players in the global commercial refrigeration system market include Hussmann, Dover Corporation, Ingersoll Rand PLC, Daikin, AHT Cooling System GmbH, Traulsen, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Johnson Controls Inc, and PanasonicCorporation. Key players have adopted strategies including joint ventures along with mergers and acquisitions to expand globally and are simultaneously improving their distribution network to establish a strong market presence.

The commercial refrigeration system market is witnessing a significant uptake in the commercial sector especially due to growing hotels, restaurants and organised retail showrooms.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-291

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the commercial refrigeration system market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, applications and types.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessments by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors, along with market attractiveness within the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and various geographies.