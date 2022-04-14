Antiviral Drugs Market Surging Due to new drugs

The global antiviral drugs market size is expected to reach USD 50.02 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Development of new, improved, and innovative drug formulations is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increase in COVID-19 cases, as well as continuous availability of a robust product pipeline of antiviral drugs, are expected to support market growth revenue during the forecast period. Current approaches for developing antiviral therapies, such as repurposed drugs, have gained attention, as they investigate new routes for repurposing commercially approved or rejected pre-existing drugs to treat viral respiratory infections. Successful therapeutic options for viral infections, such as COVID-19, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), and Human Coronavirus (HCoV), currently involve two or more drug combinations, as they can postpone development of drug resistance. These approaches can help resolve outbreaks in critical situations, in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Growing diversity of viruses may restrain market revenue growth during the forecast period. Viruses mutate at a rapid rate over time, rendering traditional antiviral treatments less effective, if not ineffective. Therefore, antiviral drugs that work against a variety of respiratory viruses must be developed constantly in order to prevent viral respiratory illnesses in the future. Major pharmaceutical companies are coming up with new antiviral drug candidates to meet rising demand, which is supporting market revenue growth. Pfizer PFE and Merck MRK, which market Paxlovid and molnupiravir, respectively, are dominating the COVID-19 antiviral treatment market in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Paxlovid and molnupiravir as new oral antiviral drug options for non-hospitalized COVID-19 infections and authorized them for emergency use in December 2021.