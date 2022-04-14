The St. Regis San Francisco Unveils Exquisite Redesign

The St. Regis San Francisco, a 5-star hotel renowned for redefining luxury hospitality in San Francisco, is pleased to share that it has recently completed an elegant update of its guestrooms, meeting spaces, lobby, and bar as part of a multi-phase property redesign. In addition to the property-wide new design elements, the space has been reconfigured to encompass a dynamic new restaurant slated to open in Spring 2022.

The St. Regis San Francisco, situated in a 40-story architectural landmark designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, brought the famed St. Regis elegance of design to the city when it opened in 2005. The 260-room luxury hotel is one of the most celebrated properties in the world, and has long been recognized for its ideal location, bespoke services, exquisite art collection, and timeless elegance.

“The St. Regis San Francisco prides itself on being ahead of the curve, and the reimagined interior spaces reaffirms its position as one of the most art and design-focused properties in the world,” said Roger Huldi, general manager of the hotel. “We’re excited for guests to experience the fresh interiors, new ambiance, and beautiful art.”

Located in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood and considered the crown jewel of the Yerba Buena cultural corridor, The St. Regis San Francisco is the premier hotel for arts and culture enthusiasts. The Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) is located within the property’s ground floor, and SFMOMA, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, Union Square, Oracle Park, Chase Center, the Ferry Building Marketplace, the Contemporary Jewish Museum, and Moscone Convention Center and more are located within blocks of the property.

A Bar That Excites the Senses and Adds Dynamism to Downtown

The reimagined St. Regis Bar experience creates a welcoming atmosphere that epitomizes Northern California luxury, with rich textures and soft metallics that pay tribute the city’s unique vistas. The award-winning London-based design firm Blacksheep imbued the space with a colorful, lively, and stylish personality designed to captivate the imaginations of travelers and locals alike. The characteristics of the region, from the city’s rolling hills and cable car lines to the mountain ranges and serene landscapes of Napa Valley, informed Blacksheep’s design.

With floor-to-ceiling windows, the bar and dining spaces bring in gentle natural light and frame dynamic street scenes. The design speaks to a place where technology and design merge with storied architecture and the remnants of a bygone era, with patterns and linework gesturing to engineering feats of the past and hinting at the city’s later incarnation as a modern tech hub. A color palette of Pacific Ocean blues and warm pastels evokes sunrises and sunsets over the Bay.

The mood is light in the main bar, where a sweeping brass trellis inspired by the city’s iconic trolley lines rises overhead from the back bar before forming a series of beautifully illuminated display boxes and floating glass shelves. The bar’s illuminated backdrop, visible through the large windows, is artfully placed to capture the gaze of guests in the lounge and to beckon passersby. Dark green and dusty rose-pink upholstery is set off by sharply defined black furniture legs. Custom tables with sculptural stone bases and brass detailing add contemporary touches in counterpoint to the modern noir ambiance, with traces of the past suggested by the bar’s sophisticated shapes and millwork.

Unparalleled Access to Nearby Museums and a Captivating Art Collection Inside the Hotel

In keeping with the hotel’s celebrated art collection, the design refresh integrates new pieces in the reception, bar, and dining spaces. In the reception area, a painting titled “Solitude” by Randy Hibberd depicts an abstracted city nestled within the San Francisco. Gold accents depict hints of golden sunlight reflecting off the Bay.

The Blacksheep team graced the reception area with enlivening touches, such as a signature contemporary chandelier, metal detailing, and the curved framing of a decorative wall installation that mirrors the sweeping forms of the main bar. Intimate seating encourages conversation. In the dining area, a dreamy landscape titled “Mountain Mist” by Janie Rochfort reflects a unique watercolor style, rich olive greens and lighter pinks, that captures the fluid colors of a sunset reflecting off San Francisco’s hills. Much like the artwork in reception, Rochfort’s painting illustrates a distinct sense of place, from the misty fog to the robust surrounding geography that contribute to San Francisco’s distinctive character.

Remodeled Guestrooms, Suites and Meeting Spaces Merge History with Contemporary Touches

The newly refreshed ultra-luxe guestrooms and suites uphold the modern sophistication and rich heritage that are the hallmarks of every St. Regis address while capturing San Francisco’s unique innovative spirit, rich history, and natural beauty.

Toronto-based Chapi Chapo Design, a prominent, multidisciplinary design firm whose principals were instrumental in the original design of the hotel, imbued the guestrooms and suites with new energy by leveraging new customized furniture, exclusive to the hotel, and thoughtful choices in color palette and materials. Headboards, picoted with rich leather paneling suggestive of a luxury sports car interior, house outlets that power the sophisticated technological upgrades. San Francisco’s iconic hills and valleys are subtly referenced in the wall covering’s soft curves, while California’s glorious panoramas, as captured by landscape photographer Ansel Adams, are visible through layered smoked desk glass.

Honoring the California Gold Rush of 1849 that put San Francisco on the map, a color palette of silver, copper and iron adds an alluring luster to the rooms’ ambience. These subtle references to San Francisco’s history are balanced by distinctive, custom 3D computer graphic applications created by Christo Saba. The artwork by Saba pays homage to the innovative spirit of San Francisco with subtle visualizations of past luminaries and today’s tech industry giants.

In addition to the guestrooms and suites, theredesign by Chapi Chapo also enhanced The St. Regis San Francisco’s 15,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, creating sophisticated yet approachable areas designed to facilitate conversation and collaboration. Both the meeting and event spaces and new bar are designed to make guests feel a sense of belonging, whether visiting the city for the first time or longtime San Francisco residents.

About The St. Regis San Francisco:

The St. Regis San Francisco opened in November 2005, introducing a new dimension of luxury, uncompromising service, and timeless elegance to the city of San Francisco. The 40-story landmark building, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, includes 102 private residences rising 19 levels above the 260-room St. Regis Hotel. From legendary butler service, “anticipatory” guest care and impeccable staff training to luxurious amenities and interior design by Chapi Chapo of Toronto, The St. Regis San Francisco delivers an unmatched guest experience. The St. Regis San Francisco is located at 125 Third Street. Telephone: 415.284.4000.