Security Tape Market Analysis And Demand With Forecast Overview to 2027 | 3M, Protectaseal Ltd., Securitypack co. ltd., Terakom Enterprises Inc., Horizons, Inc.

Security tape is anti-tampering seal for bags, cartons, electrical & electronic, letters and many other containers. The security tape primary function is to show tamper being torn or broken. The removal of security tape shows misalignment or broken seal on the affixed surface as well as on the security tape as an indication of tamper removal of the package. Security tape is mainly used for packaging protection in the packaging industry to avoid unauthorized access to the final product and secure asset as a genuine product. The security tapes can be customized according to the print as per the requirement by the end user. Adding serial number, QR code as a part of shipping document, diagonal lines to indicate slitting and copyright trademark as customized tape offers more security to the package. The security tape gives the strength to the sealed product, and destructive bond in the tapes result from the package be tamper evident.

Global Security Tape Market: Dynamics

Security tape market is driven by the outperformance in the packaging industry. The technological advancement in security tapes such as tamper evident tape and gummed tape with the feasibility of anti-tampering seal protection to the package is driving the security tape market. Potential factor such as for deterring theft and the genuine asset is protected from the security tapes and rising the application of security tapes in the packaging industry. Moreover, the adhesive used in security tape penetrates with the carton material to form a permanent bond which cannot be resealed after removal is another potential factor to the growth of security tape.

Features like dusty environment, hot and cold temperature and high humidity doesn’t affect the security tape and survives the other climatic conditions which add a potential factor to the rise of security tapes. The smart presentation through security tapes is relatively higher than pressure sensitive tape or standard adhesive tape.

Owing to security tape doesn’t require multi-layer on the package which reflects neatness and customized print with a company logo or brand logo initiate low-cost opportunity to promote the company or the brand and is another potential factor the boosts the security tape market growth. The gummed paper type or water activated tape is fully recyclable and is biodegradable adds another potential advantage to growth of security tape being environmental friendly

Global Security Tape Market: Region Wise OutlookThe global security tapes market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, The global security tapes market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The driving factor such as unique tamper evident properties is expected to support growth in the global security tape market over the forecast year. North America holds a dominant position in the global security tape market owing to developed packaging industry in the region which requires security tape to meet and surpass the unauthorized access to the product. Europe holds second major share in the global security tape market is owing to the speed up in packaging with the security tape and primary advantage of protection to the packaging. Moreover, demand for tamper evident technologies continues to grow at a higher rate in the region increasing the growth factor in the region. Thus the developed region in North America and Europe will witness healthy CAGR during the forecast period. APEJ and Japan security tape market is estimated to have high demand of security tape owing to the successful application in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and chemical industry that gives the tamper counterfeit to the package thus gives the expired products to be protected from reuse. Global Security Tape Market: Prominent Players Few of the prominent players in the Security Tapes market are as follows 3M,

Protectaseal Ltd.,

Securitypack co. ltd.,

Terakom Enterprises Inc.,

Horizons, Inc.

Amck Industries Corporation

SHEP Company, Inc.

TN Tapes

Seal King Industrial Co., Ltd.

TamperSeals Packing (RU) Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and applications.

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA) The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Global Security Tape Market: Segmentation Based on type: Global Security tape market is segmented into Void/Tamper evident tape

Gummed tape Based on material: Global Security tape market is segmented into Based on adhesive: Global Security tape market is segmented into Permanent adhesive

High/low temperature performance adhesive

Reversible Thermochromic inks Based on application: Global Security tape market is segmented into Pharmaceutical products

Chemicals

Spare part

Luxurious goods

Electrical and Electronic goods Based on End-use Industry: Global Security tape market is segmented into Government & Defense

Retail

Food & Beverage

Healthcare Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

