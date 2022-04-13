5 European tourists killed, many injured in Egypt tour bus crash

According to a spokesperson with the local governor’s office, 10 people were killed today in a bus crash in Aswan Province in southern Egypt.

Five Egyptians and five foreign visitors – four French and one Belgian tourists, died after a tourist bus was hit by a truck.

Over a dozen of French and Belgian tourists had been injured in the accident.

Injured tourists have been taken to a local hospital with broken bones and bruises for treatment and are currently in stable condition, the Aswad Province Governor’s spokesperson said.