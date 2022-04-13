Skal Tampa Bay Raises $5,600 for Ukrainian Refugees

Skal International Tampa Bay, part of the only worldwide professional organization promoting global Tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the Tourism industry, has raised $5,600 for Ukrainian refugees.

During its April 11, 2022, meeting at the Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park, the 84-member local organization held a raffle with 100% of the funds going to the Ukrainian Refugee Fund established by Skal International.

This is the second fundraiser that the Tampa Bay Chapter of Skal has had in the past three months. At the December Holiday Celebration, the Skal chapter raised over $12,000 with the funds going to support the Florimond Volckaert Fund and the Young Skal Tampa Bay program.

Members of Skal Tampa Bay have also had an active role in many fundraising efforts around the community.

The recent Kiss a Gator Gala produced by Skal members raised nearly $20,000 to support the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center. Additionally, a member of SKAL Tampa Bay was the featured speaker at the Lights, Camera, Community Action Gala raising over $1million dollars to support domestic violence prevention, education and support services.

“The generosity and support of the members of SKAL Tampa Bay continues to astound me,” commented Steven Rodriguez, Past-President Skal International Tampa Bay. “We are more united as a region than ever before and look forward to continuing to support this good work by our partners and neighbors.”

About Skal International

Founded in 1934, Skål International is the only professional organization promoting global Tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the Tourism industry.

Its more than 12,100 members, entailing of industry’s Managers and Executives, meet at local, regional, national and international levels to do business among friends throughout more than 317 Skål Clubs along 103 countries.

About Skal International Tampa Bay

Membership in Skål is open to qualified persons in a senior, executive or management position in the travel and tourism industry or supplier for this industry. If you are in the Tampa Bay area in a managerial position with a minimum of 3 years’ experience in travel or tourism, please consider joining us at an upcoming event to get to know who we are and what we are all about. You can find more details by clicking here.

Click here to SCREAM for Ukraine with World Tourism Network.