Lufthansa’s help alliance expands social commitment with 17 new projects

Despite the still noticeable effects of the Corona pandemic on project work, help alliance is increasing its commitment in Germany and worldwide. The Lufthansa Group’s aid organization is now supporting 17 new projects focusing on education, work and income, including for the first time in Argentina, Italy, Iraq, Cameroon, Colombia and the Philippines.

As in the past, the projects were selected from suggestions by employees and are supervised and managed by them on a voluntary basis. In total, help alliance is now involved in 51 aid projects in 24 countries for disadvantaged young people.

“The Corona pandemic has further exacerbated the global education crisis. That’s why there is so much for us to do as an aid organization right now. The new help alliance projects are designed to help provide equal opportunities for children and young people after this difficult time. Education is the key to a successful future,” says Andrea Pernkopf, Managing Director of help alliance.

In the global south, school closures have had a particularly negative impact on the educational opportunities of children and young people. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), insufficient digitization and a lack of equipment prevented at least one-third of students worldwide from learning from home during the pandemic.

Through its work, Lufthansa‘s help alliance is making an important contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of “Quality Education” (SDG 4) and “Decent Work and Economic Growth” (SDG 8).