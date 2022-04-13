Deal activity in travel and tourism sector improved by 1.8% in Q1 2022

A total of 289 deals* were announced in the global travel and tourism sector during Q1 2022, according to the industry analysts. An analysis of the Financial Deals Database reveals that this is a growth of 1.8% compared to the 284 deals that were announced in Q1 2021.

This growth was driven by improvement in some of the key markets. Meanwhile, several other key markets experienced subdued activity due to prevailing market volatility and uncertainty.

While markets such as the US, the UK, Japan, India, Germany and Spain witnessed improvements in deal activity, other markets such as China, Australia, France and South Korea witnessed a decline in deal activity during Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021.

Similarly, deal activity saw mixed results across different deal types. The number of M&A deals increased by 16%, while the number of venture financing and private equity deals decreased by 14.3% and 22.2% during Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021, respectively.

*Comprising of mergers & acquisitions, private equity, and venture financing