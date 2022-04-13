Two Wheeler Aftermarket Components & Consumables Market are poised to expand at over 7.8% CAGR During Forecast to 2021 – 2031

Global sales of two wheeler components & consumables are set to be valued at over US$ 26.1 Bn in 2021 , as per Future Market Insights (FMI). The market is poised to expand at over 7.8% CAGR due to the growing sales of two wheelers worldwide.

According to Future Market Insights, increasing adoption of two wheelers for personal use is setting the demand high for aftermarket components and consumables for two wheelers. Sales of two wheelers are increasing at a robust pace across developing countries such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Brazil.

Coupled with this, the increasing demand for components and consumables for two wheelers in China, Japan, the U.S. and Germany will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. As per the study, Asia Pacific will hold the largest share of 57.1%, followed by Europe with 21.8% through 2031.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11733

The two wheeler components & consumables aftermarket observed slight decline in sales volume in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Demand from major countries waned due to implementation of lockdown by governments, however, the generated demand was somehow fulfilled by the local suppliers who stockpiled before the pandemic.

Demand for two wheeler components & consumables has been increasing from standard motorcycles segment due to the growing popularity of standard bikes for personal use.

Key manufacturers are expected to invest heavily for market expansion and focus on research and development related to two-wheeler components and consumables to gain competitive edge.

Key Takeaways from Two Wheeler Components & Consumables Aftermarket Study

Standard motorcycle segment is projected to hold over 26% volume share of the global market in 2021 and will continue exhibiting robust demand for consumables.

volume share of the global market in 2021 and will continue exhibiting robust demand for consumables. Demand for consumables is set to hold over 60% of the market share in terms of value by the end of forecast period.

of the market share in terms of value by the end of forecast period. South Asia & Pacific is expected to remain a primary market backed by rising demand for two wheelers in the region. It is expected to account for over 34% of the market share in 2021.

of the market share in 2021. Online sales channels segment is set to surge at CAGR of approximately 8.1% over the coming decade.

over the coming decade. India is emerging as a key market, totaling US$ 4.5 Bn in 2021 and it is forecast to register 9.4% CAGR in the forecast period.

“Increasing adoption of two wheelers, especially across India, China, and Germany, has compelled the manufacturers to form strategic alliances with local distributors and independent dealers to strengthen their position in the industry. This will continue fuelling the demand in the market,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Who is Winning?

The two wheeler components & consumables aftermarket is highly fragmented. Key players will account for around 15-20% of the market share.

In order to gain competitive edge, these companies are likely to invest in new technological advances for the growth of their distribution networks.

Some of the key players in this industry include but are not limited to ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Holley Performance Products, Exide Technologies, Advance Auto Parts, Harley Davidson, Tenneco, Inc., FastBikeGear, Bajaj Auto, Gabriel India Limited, Showa Corporation, KYB Corporation, TVS Motor Company, Foshan Xinmatuo Motorcycle Parts Industrial Company, Hero Motocorp Ltd., Yamaha Motor Company Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, OSRAM Licth AG, BMW Group, BITUBO S.r.l.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-11733

Two Wheeler Components & Consumables Aftermarket by Category

By Two Wheeler Type:

Standard Motorcycle

Cruiser Motorcycle

Sports Motorcycle

Standard Scooter

Maxi Scooter

Mopeds

By Product Type:

Components Fuel Injector Fuel Filter Air Filter Brake Pads Brake Shoes Brake Caliper Accelerator & Brake Cable Electric Starter Motor Clutch Plate Chain & Sprocket Battery Headlight Bulb Turn Indicator Bulb Spark Plugs Ignition Coil Shock Absorber Seat Exhaust Muffler Mirror Tires

Consumables Washing Shampoo Cleaning Polish Coolant Engine Oil



By Sales Channel:

Authorized Dealers

Independent Dealers

Online

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Points Covered in Two Wheeler Components & Consumables Aftermarket

Market estimates and forecast 2016-2031

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on XYZ and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

For More Related [email protected]

https://beyondher.mn.co/posts/22528307

https://synkretic.mn.co/posts/22528318

https://wecanchat.mn.co/posts/22528323

https://bipolarjungle.mn.co/posts/22528331

https://mayokodozite.tribe.so/post/automotive-lead-acid-battery-market-by-technology-application-geography—a–6256b75bb095965f414b6412

https://www.launchora.com/story/automotive-lead-acid-battery-market

https://www.homify.co.uk/ideabooks/8733140/automotive-lead-acid-battery-market-future-trends-industry-size-and-forecast-to-2031