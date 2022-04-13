Two Wheeler Aftermarket Components & Consumables Market are poised to expand at over 7.8% CAGR During Forecast to 2021 – 2031

Global sales of two wheeler components & consumables are set to be valued at over US$ 26.1 Bn in 2021, as per Future Market Insights (FMI). The market is poised to expand at over 7.8% CAGR due to the growing sales of two wheelers worldwide.
According to Future Market Insights, increasing adoption of two wheelers for personal use is setting the demand high for aftermarket components and consumables for two wheelers. Sales of two wheelers are increasing at a robust pace across developing countries such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Brazil.
Coupled with this, the increasing demand for components and consumables for two wheelers in China, Japan, the U.S. and Germany will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. As per the study, Asia Pacific will hold the largest share of 57.1%, followed by Europe with 21.8% through 2031.
Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11733
The two wheeler components & consumables aftermarket observed slight decline in sales volume in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Demand from major countries waned due to implementation of lockdown by governments, however, the generated demand was somehow fulfilled by the local suppliers who stockpiled before the pandemic.
Demand for two wheeler components & consumables has been increasing from standard motorcycles segment due to the growing popularity of standard bikes for personal use.
Key manufacturers are expected to invest heavily for market expansion and focus on research and development related to two-wheeler components and consumables to gain competitive edge.
Key Takeaways from Two Wheeler Components & Consumables Aftermarket Study
- Standard motorcycle segment is projected to hold over 26% volume share of the global market in 2021 and will continue exhibiting robust demand for consumables.
- Demand for consumables is set to hold over 60% of the market share in terms of value by the end of forecast period.
- South Asia & Pacific is expected to remain a primary market backed by rising demand for two wheelers in the region. It is expected to account for over 34% of the market share in 2021.
- Online sales channels segment is set to surge at CAGR of approximately 8.1% over the coming decade.
- India is emerging as a key market, totaling US$ 4.5 Bn in 2021 and it is forecast to register 9.4% CAGR in the forecast period.
“Increasing adoption of two wheelers, especially across India, China, and Germany, has compelled the manufacturers to form strategic alliances with local distributors and independent dealers to strengthen their position in the industry. This will continue fuelling the demand in the market,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.
Who is Winning?
The two wheeler components & consumables aftermarket is highly fragmented. Key players will account for around 15-20% of the market share.
In order to gain competitive edge, these companies are likely to invest in new technological advances for the growth of their distribution networks.
Some of the key players in this industry include but are not limited to ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Holley Performance Products, Exide Technologies, Advance Auto Parts, Harley Davidson, Tenneco, Inc., FastBikeGear, Bajaj Auto, Gabriel India Limited, Showa Corporation, KYB Corporation, TVS Motor Company, Foshan Xinmatuo Motorcycle Parts Industrial Company, Hero Motocorp Ltd., Yamaha Motor Company Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, OSRAM Licth AG, BMW Group, BITUBO S.r.l.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-11733
Two Wheeler Components & Consumables Aftermarket by Category
By Two Wheeler Type:
- Standard Motorcycle
- Cruiser Motorcycle
- Sports Motorcycle
- Standard Scooter
- Maxi Scooter
- Mopeds
By Product Type:
- Components
- Fuel Injector
- Fuel Filter
- Air Filter
- Brake Pads
- Brake Shoes
- Brake Caliper
- Accelerator & Brake Cable
- Electric Starter Motor
- Clutch Plate
- Chain & Sprocket
- Battery
- Headlight Bulb
- Turn Indicator Bulb
- Spark Plugs
- Ignition Coil
- Shock Absorber
- Seat
- Exhaust Muffler
- Mirror
- Tires
- Consumables
- Washing Shampoo
- Cleaning Polish
- Coolant
- Engine Oil
By Sales Channel:
- Authorized Dealers
- Independent Dealers
- Online
By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia & Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Key Points Covered in Two Wheeler Components & Consumables Aftermarket
- Market estimates and forecast 2016-2031
- Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth
- Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
- Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
- Brand share and Market Share Analysis
- Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate
- COVID-19 Impact on XYZ and How to Navigate
- Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies
For More Related [email protected]
https://beyondher.mn.co/posts/22528307
https://synkretic.mn.co/posts/22528318
https://wecanchat.mn.co/posts/22528323
https://bipolarjungle.mn.co/posts/22528331
https://mayokodozite.tribe.so/post/automotive-lead-acid-battery-market-by-technology-application-geography—a–6256b75bb095965f414b6412
https://www.launchora.com/story/automotive-lead-acid-battery-market
https://www.homify.co.uk/ideabooks/8733140/automotive-lead-acid-battery-market-future-trends-industry-size-and-forecast-to-2031
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact Us
Unit No: 1602-006
Jumeirah Bay 2
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A
Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs