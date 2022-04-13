Promising New First-Line Treatment for Gastric Cancer/GEJ Cancer

Trishula Therapeutics, Inc. today announced preliminary results from an ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating TTX-030 in combination with budigalimab (investigational anti-PD-1) and FOLFOX for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced/metastatic HER2 negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer. Study results were presented in an oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in New Orleans. The data presented demonstrates that TTX-030 combination treatment was generally well-tolerated and showed encouraging signs of anti-tumor activity.

“The response rates including in patients with PD-L1 low tumors seen in this preliminary analysis are very encouraging and support the potential of TTX-030 to impact the standard of care for patients with gastric and gastroesophageal cancer,” said Zev Wainberg, M.D., Professor of Medicine at UCLA and co-director of the UCLA GI Oncology Program. “We look forward to the complete findings from this trial and the further advancement of this promising treatment approach.”

Preliminary efficacy and safety results were presented as of an interim data cut of March 1, 2022. A total of 44 patients were enrolled. Twenty-six (26) patients were still on study treatment, and the median duration on study was 214 days (range 8-464+ days). Among 40 efficacy-evaluable patients, 21 patients (25 patients including unconfirmed) achieved best overall response of partial response or better including 4 CRs: ORR=52.5% (62,5% including unconfirmed), and disease-control rate = 92.5%. Thirty-seven (37) of the efficacy-evaluable patients had known PD-L1 Combined Positive Score (CPS); response rates in patients with CPS ≥1 were 65% (77% including unconfirmed).

Twenty-seven of 44 patients (61%) experienced at least one adverse event (AE) of any grade considered related to TTX-030 (investigator assessment), including 9 patients (20.5%) with Grade 3/4 AEs. Adverse events were overall consistent with those seen with standard-of-care (chemotherapy plus anti-PD-1).

“Our data highlighted at AACR represents the first promising clinical findings of an anti–CD39 antibody in patients with gastric cancers and supports the role of TTX-030 in reversing adenosine-mediated immunosuppression,” said Anil Singhal, Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to the continued advancement of this clinical study of TTX-030, which we believe has the potential to significantly improve the treatment paradigm for cancer patients.”