One step closer to new therapy for Cystic Fibrosis

Entrinsic Bioscience and its licensee Nuvara Therapeutics announced they are one step closer to using RxAA formulations as a therapy for patients with Cystic Fibrosis Class I mutations. University of Florida researcher Dr. Sadasivan Vidyasagar, founder and chairman of the company’s scientific advisory board, recently shared an alternative approach to restoring airway anion secretion at the Experimental Biology 2022 conference held in Philadelphia.

Vidyasagar and his team, which included researchers from UF and Entrinsic Bioscience, demonstrated that Nuvara’s VS-009 formula could be beneficial for patients with Cystic Fibrosis Class I mutations as well as Class II and III mutations. The therapy could be used alone or in combination with other therapies to improve chloride secretion.

Stephen J. Gatto, Executive Chairman of Nuvara Therapeutics, congratulated Astrid Grosche and the rest of Dr. Vidyasagar’s team for their continued commitment in driving innovative ways to assess the respiratory epithelial function.

“I want to thank Astrid, Dr. Vidyasagar and the rest of his team for their tireless commitment to solve for Class I mutations in Cystic Fibrosis, a mutation which can affect up to 18% of CF population,” said Stephen J. Gatto.

“These two abstracts show that ion-channel manipulation is possible in the respiratory epithelium using tailored formulations of amino acids,” Gatto continued. “Ion-channel dysfunction is central to many diseases, such as CF and diseases in which there is increased mucous production, including asthma and COPD. These approaches/treatments will allow us to modulate the influx of ions and water into the airway at a cellular level with minimal side effects.

“There is still work to be done, but the opportunity is truly exciting and could represent a breakthrough in the management of channelopathies and related diseases,” Gatto said.

Vidyasagar also presented a poster on a tool his lab has developed to better measure intestinal peristalsis and the interactions of intraluminal pressure, muscle contraction, and changes in fluid volume.

“These two abstracts are unique in that they show the ability to modulate epithelial transmembrane proteins (eTMPs) with a selective formulation of amino SAA (RxAAs),” said Dr. William Denman, Chief Medical Advisor to Nuvara Therapeutics. “This opens the door for efficacious, non-toxic therapy at a basic cellular level, regardless of etiology.”

Dr. Denman continued, “Future treatments may now be determined and tailored for the individual channel and disease – true personalized medicine. More work is needed, but this may allow treatment alternatives at a cellular level across disease spectrums with minimal side effects.”

Entrinsic Bioscience is a UF startup located in UF Innovate | Accelerate at Sid Martin Biotech in Alachua. The company is developing all-natural, glucose-free formulations for clinical hydration, gut health and wellness, allergies, and skin care.