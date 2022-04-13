Whey Basic Protein Isolates Market Share, Global Industry Macroeconomic factors, SWOT Analysis, Top Companies, Competitor Landscape, Regional Outlook 2022-2029

Whey protein is defined as the fast-digesting part of dairy protein. Whey protein supplements are available in various forms with whey concentrate and whey isolate the two most common being. Whey basic protein isolate is made by separating whey component from milk. Whey basic protein is composed of more than 85% protein, containing vital amino acids, low lactose levels, and is free from carbohydrates and fats.

Numerous health benefits of easily digestible whey basic protein isolates, including enhanced muscle growth, lowered blood pressure, aid in weight management, and decreased symptoms of stress, and depression, have been favoring their adoption. This growing adoption of whey basic protein isolates for a range of applications, including pharmaceutical tablets, nutritional supplements, cereals, infant formula, juices, ice-cream, bakery, and snack products is also fueling market growth.

Whey Basic Protein Isolates Market – Notable Developments

Some of the leading players operating in the global whey basic protein isolates market are Sports Nutrition Technology, Kerry Group plc, Clover Fonterra Ingredients Proprietary Limited, Davisco Foods International, Inc., Arla Foods Ingredients amba, Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc., Milk Specialties Global, Saputo Ingredients, AMCO Proteins, Agropur MSI, MYFITFUEL, Hilmar Ingredients Inc., and Optimum Nutrition, Inc.

Notable developments in the competitive landscape of whey basic protein isolates market include:

In April 2019, North Bay based XP Labs launched new ISO XP Strawberry flavored New Zealand grass fed whey protein isolate in two as well as five-pound sizes variants.

In March 2019, INFINIT Nutrition launched a one of its kind café-style product named COLD BREW Performance Coffee, as the latest addition to their line of superior protein and recovery formulas. COLD BREW is blended with a high-class whey basic protein isolate, and is a certified grass-fed, non-GMO, rBST and synthetic hormone free.

In April 2018, Kaged Muscle introduced a straightforward protein formula named MicroPure Whey Protein Isolate. This newly launched product is powered by high-quality whey protein isolate.

In February 2018, Glanbia Nutritionals extended its protein powder capabilities with the launch of BevEdge Whey Protein A-220W. This new protein is a pre-acidified whey protein isolate that enables citrus- and berry-flavored protein drink mixes.

Whey Basic Protein Isolates Market Dynamics

Accelerating Dairy Sector and Increasing Health Consciousness Driving Whey Basic Protein Isolates Market

The ever-evolving trends in wellness and health arena are primary drivers of the whey basic protein isolates market. Whey protein is increasingly gaining traction as dietary supplements, owing to its highly versatile nature and numerous applications as an ingredient in sports nutrition applications. This has further pushed the consumer preference for whey basic protein isolates. Furthermore, deadline-driven work culture and hectic lifestyles have made whey basic protein isolates popular. Additionally, the numerous health benefits and the performance-boosting nature of whey protein are auguring well for whey basic protein isolates market. Wide applications of whey basic protein isolates in infant formulae, snacks, dairy and bakery products and confectionaries, is another key factor triggering their demand. Moreover, whey basic protein isolates are also witnessing adoption as a supplement and alternative solution to milk among lactose intolerant individuals to enhance athletic performance, and increase glutathione in HIV patients.

EFSA Deems Whey Basic Protein Isolates Safe for Extended Use in Infant Formula & Supplements, Spurs Sales

Novel Foods and Food Allergens, the European Food and Safety Authority’s panel on nutrition has concluded whey basic protein isolates safe under new proposed conditions of use. With the EFSA deeming whey basic protein isolates safe for extended use in infant formula as well as supplements, this ingredient is likely to gain increased traction in the forthcoming years.

Growing Number of Gyms and Fitness Centers Creating Growth Opportunities for Stakeholders

Growing health awareness coupled with upward health conscious consumers, in tandem with increasing number of fitness centers and gyms are some of the key factors driving growth in whey basic protein isolates market. Furthermore nearly all consumer groups, including, bodybuilders, athletes, and recreational users, health clubs and fitness centers act as distribution centers for various whey protein supplements. With the health clubs increasing rapidly in number, lucrative opportunities are likely to emerge for whey basic protein isolates’ manufacturers.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global whey basic protein isolates market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with whey basic protein isolates market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on whey basic protein isolates market segments and geographies.

Whey Basic Protein Isolates Market – Segmentation

Based on end-use industries the whey basic protein isolates market is segmented into

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others (Animal Feed)

Based on type, the whey basic protein isolates market is segmented into

Based on applications, the whey basic protein isolates market is segmented into

Infant formula

Sports nutrition

Dairy products

Others

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of whey basic protein isolates parent market

Changing whey basic protein isolates market dynamics in the industry

In-depth whey basic protein isolates market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected whey basic protein isolates market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in whey basic protein isolates market

Competitive landscape of the whey basic protein isolates market

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth in whey basic protein isolates market

A neutral perspective on whey basic protein isolates market performance

Must-have information for whey basic protein isolates market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

