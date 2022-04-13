APO Group Chairman appointed to Advisory Board of the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum

Africa’s largest hotel investment conference, Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF), today announced the appointment of APO Group Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard to its Advisory Board.

AHIF is renowned as the annual meeting place for the region’s most senior hospitality investors, developers, operators and advisors. It connects business leaders from the international and local markets, driving investment into tourism projects, infrastructure and hotel development across Africa.

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard founded APO Group in 2007, and the company is now the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service.

APO Group has always been committed to boosting investment opportunities in Africa, and Nicolas’s advice will ensure Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) and the wider African hospitality industry has access to the right information and the best communication channels, helping drive investment across the continent.

Nicolas also sits on the Senior Advisory Board of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, and on the Advisory Boards of the African Energy Chamber, the leading voice in Africa’s fast-growing Energy sector, and of the EurAfrican Forum, an action-oriented platform that aims to foster stronger collaboration between Europe and Africa. He is also a member of the Task Force for the FIFA – CAF Infrastructure Development Project.

The annual AHIF conferences feature networking receptions, dinners, roundtable discussions, speed networking and scheduled business meetings, with speakers carefully selected for their industry knowledge, experience and insight.

AHIF brings together people from all areas of the hospitality industry, including: Senior decision-makers, Investors, Hotel Owners, Lenders, Developers, Operators, CEOs, Hotel Chain Executives, Financial Advisors, Real Estate Agents, Lawyers, Designers, Architects, Consultants, Developers and Government Officials.

The last edition on AHIF, held in 2019, involved:

3 days of business-critical networking

150+ C-level executives

25 sponsoring companies

600+ delegates

100+ industry-leading speakers

16 round table sessions

According to a study by Grant Thornton, AHIF delivered a direct boost to African economies that totalled an estimated $16.8 between the inaugural event in 2011 and the one held in 2016, with much more investment generated in subsequent years.

AHIF returns in 2022, with a 3-day event held in Morocco in October.

The other members of AHIF’s Advisory Board include:

Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President, Development – Africa & Turkey, Radisson Hotel Group

Mossadeck Bally, Founder and CEO, Azalai Hotels Group

Dupe Olusola, CEO, Transcorp Hotel

Graham Wood, Chief Operating Officer, Sun International

Olivier Granet, Managing Partner & Chief Executive Officer, Kasada Capital Management

Hala Matar Choufany, Regional President, HVS

“Nicolas and APO Group are at the forefront of African business communications,” said Matthew Weihs, Managing Director of Bench Events, organiser of AHIF. “Nicolas shares our vision for driving investment across the continent, and he brings a wealth of experience to our Advisory Board. His network and connections will provide AHIF sponsors and delegates with amazing networking opportunities.”

“I am delighted to be part of the AHIF Advisory Board,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “AHIF is the premier event in the hotel investment industry in Africa, and it remains a showcase for tourism and hospitality across the continent. I look forward to working with delegates to drive interest and much needed investment to a diverse variety of African projects.”