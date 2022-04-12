Marriott International appoints new Area Vice President for Sub-Saharan Africa

Marriott International has appointed Richard Collins as its Area Vice President for Sub-Saharan Africa. In this new role, Collins oversees the company’s managed operations in the region and will be based out of the company’s Cape Town office. He takes on his new position following the announcement of Volker Heiden’s retirement, effective from the end of March 2022.

“Richard is an experienced leader with a proven track record, and we are delighted to have him lead our operations across Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Phil Andreopoulos, Chief Operating Officer, Sub-Saharan Africa, Marriott International. “With his leadership and extensive knowledge, Richard will play a pivotal role in building on our successes in the region.”

Collins has over 30 years of hospitality experience and is a 20-year veteran with Marriott International. A graduate of the Shannon College of Hotel Management in his native Ireland, Collins started his career with Marriott International in Scotland at the Marriott Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club in Edinburgh in 2001, before leading the Marriott Druids Glen Hotel and Country Club near Dublin.

Richard moved to the United Arab Emirates in 2013 where he was General Manager of Dubai’s first JW Marriott Hotel. Following a successful period at the JW Marriott Hotel Dubai, Richard then took the helm at The Ritz Carlton, Dubai where within a three-year period the property saw unprecedented success growing its business, profit, associate engagement, RevPAR index, and guest voice scores.

In 2018, Collins was appointed his first multi-property role as Area General Manager of Abu Dhabi for Marriott International, during which he also managed the successful transition of all Starwood Legacy properties to the Marriott network.

Commenting on his appointment, Collins said, “I am delighted to take on this new role and be part of this exciting region. Marriott International has a longstanding presence across Sub-Saharan Africa and this region continues to be an important market for the company’s current operations and future growth opportunities.”

Marriott International’s current portfolio in the Sub-Saharan Africa region features nearly 100 properties (managed and franchised) and over 12,000 rooms across 16 markets.