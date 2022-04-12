Polymer Concrete Market set to grow at 7.9% CAGR through 2027

Additional Insights from the Report Include:
- Regions such as Europe and North America are already witnessing a widespread adoption of polymer concrete material in the construction application.
- Owing to the low-cost benefit over other resins, polyester continues to be the preferred choice for manufacturing polymer concrete products. By 2017-end, polyester polymer concrete is expected to account for more than 25% market share.
- On the basis of binding agents, synthetic resins hold a major share of the market. Synthetic resins are estimated to account for around 62.4% share of the market by 2017-end. At the same time, demand for natural resin is expected to remain sluggish throughout the forecast period.
- Polymer concrete finds widespread application in building chemical containments and pump bases. Collectively, these two segments account for more than 30% value share of the market.
- In 2017 and beyond, the global polymer concrete market is expected to be massively influenced by further product innovation and new product development.
Manufacturers of polymer concrete have channelized efforts on developing multiple desired properties in their products to gain competitive advantage, such as toughness, durability & long life, extreme chemical resistance and ease of installation of polymer concrete products. FMI in its report has profiled some of the leading companies operating in the global market for polymer concrete, which include ACO Group, Sika AG, BASF SE, and Kwik Bond Polymers LLC.
Market Taxonomy
Material Type
- Polyester
- Vinyl Ester
- Epoxy Based
- Others
Binding Agent
- Natural Resin
- Synthetic Resin
Application
- Solid Surface Countertops
- Outdoor Seats and Benches
- Waste Containers
- Pump Bases
- Flooring Blocks
- Chemical Containments
- Trench Drains
- Others
End Use
- Industrial
- Energy & Utilities
- Pulp & Paper
- Chemicals
- Metallurgy
- Food Processing
- Automotive
- Other Industrial
- Residential and Municipal
- Buildings
- Roadways
- Pipes and Tunnel Liners
- Bridges
- Others
- Commercial
- Service Stations
- Retail Spaces
- Other Commercial
- Establishments
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- Japan
Table Of Content
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Overview
1.2. Quick Facts
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Wheel of Fortune
2. Market Introduction
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Market Taxonomy
2.3. Global Construction Material Market Overview
3. Global Polymer Concrete Analysis Scenario
3.1. Market Volume Analysis
3.1.1. Market Volume (Tons) & Y-o-Y Growth
3.2. Pricing Analysis
3.2.1. Price Projections Per Region
3.3. Market Value Analysis
3.3.1. Market Size (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth
3.3.2. Absolute $ Opportunity
3.4. Market Overview
3.4.1. Value Chain Analysis
3.4.2. Profitability Margins
3.4.3. List of Active Participants
3.4.4. Cost Tear Down Analysis
3.4.5. Manufacturing Process Overview
3.4.6. Polymer Concrete VS Conventional Concrete
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Drivers
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunity
4.4. Trends
4.5. Macro-economic & Forecast Factor Analysis
4.6. PEST Analysis
5. Global Polymer Concrete Market Analysis & Forecast By Material Type
more…
