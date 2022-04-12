Airbus shareholders approve new 2022 AGM resolutions

Airbus SE shareholders approved all resolutions proposed at the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM), including the appointment of a new director and the renewal of three Board members among them the Chief Executive Officer.

Irene Rummelhoff, Executive Vice President Marketing, Midstream & Processing at Norwegian energy company Equinor ASA, was appointed a non-executive director on the Airbus Board following the AGM’s endorsement. Her extensive experience in the field of energy transition and renewables brings important skills to help Airbus achieve its long-term sustainability goals.

Shareholders approved the renewal of the Board mandate of Guillaume Faury as executive director, and he was formally reappointed Airbus CEO at a Board meeting following the AGM. Catherine Guillouard and Claudia Nemat were re-elected non-executive directors.

To ensure a smooth transition of the Board’s composition, one third of the 12 directors are reappointed or replaced every year, for three-year terms.

During the AGM, it was announced that after five years serving as a non-executive director, Lord Drayson has decided to step down from the Airbus Board to focus on his political and business interests. The Remuneration, Nomination and Governance Committee has begun the search for a suitable replacement.

The proposed payment of a 2021 gross dividend of € 1.50 per share was also approved at the AGM. The payment date is 21 April 2022 with 20 April 2022 being the record date.

Shareholders showed a high level of engagement, with votes totaling 573 million and representing around 73% of the outstanding share capital.