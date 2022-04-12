10 people shot on New York City subway

According to the New York Police Department, at least 10 people were shot at the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park during the rush hour in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

A total of 16 people were reported injured. One of the victims was found at 25th Street, the next station on the line.

Local media and law enforcement sources have reported that “suspicious devices” were also found.

At least four “suspicious devices” were reportedly located at the 36th Street station.

The suspect is reportedly a black male, approximately 5’5” in height and weighing between 175 and 180 pounds. He was dressed in an orange construction vest and wore a gas mask. Reports indicate that he threw a “device” and began shooting with a .380 caliber handgun in the Sunset Park station. Another report referred to two shooters. No arrests have yet been made.

NYPD and first responders are on the scene and power to the subway lines that run through 36th Street has been shut down while police hunt for suspects.

Witnesses on board the train during the shooting described people “pounding and looking behind them, running, trying to get on the train,” while the doors between cars were locked and at least one car filled with smoke. “The entire train station was filled with smoke,” one witness told Gothamist, adding that “there was blood everywhere. Everybody’s just running out because they thought they were next.”

Despite initial media claims to the contrary, NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell said the incident is not being investigated as an act of terrorism. However, she said, no motive has been established, and they are “not ruling anything out.” She has urged the public to come forward with any information they may have.