Ibuprofen API Market Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application 2029

The global ibuprofen API market surpassed US$ 572.9 Mn in 2019 and is set for a stable growth outlook over the course of 2019 – 2029, as per the findings of a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study. The primary factors for growth of the Ibuprofen API market include continuous demand for low-cost non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID), and scale and age of manufacturing facilities.
Increasing API drug shortages and assembling task force to overcome these problems, emergence of cost-effective drug manufacturers in various countries and supply of API drugs, primarily in developing countries, are further driving ibuprofen API market growth.
The pharmaceutical API industry is witnessing a substantial crunch in supply and demand of Ibuprofen API, halted production from major ibuprofen API manufactures, supply chain disruption in china further led by declining sale in India. The volatility in Ibuprofen API is due to factors such as lower number of competitors, reduced utilization ratio, lower margin level, new higher-value opportunities in complex combinations and high-grade API, pace of facility inspection by FDA, and ramping up production capacity of through mergers and consolidation.
FMI Analyses the COVID-19 Impact on Market
FMI’s analysis suggests that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is having adverse impacts on market growth. Wuhan, China is the hub of API supplies. The region is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, as such, it has temporarily halted its manufacturing facilities. Further, China is the prominent or the sole supplier of APIs including, penicillin and erythromycin, in the world. Manufacturers and distributors in the country are blaming logistical barriers and labor scarcity due to the COVID-19 pandemic for delay in production and transportation.
Key Takeaways of Ibuprofen API Market Study
- Greater focus on relieving pressure of supply chain due to demand gap is being tackled by ramping up production capacity, up-scaling is the fundamental strategy outlined for meeting demand in the Ibuprofen API space.
- Majority of the anti-inflammatory drugs are manufactured in Asia, especially in China and India. Approximately 80% of the total anti-inflammatory APIs are manufactured in India and China and most of the APIs manufactured in these countries are outsourced to other developed regions – North America and Europe.
- High upfront cost and lower margin level in Ibuprofen API have resulted in 20-30% price spike in final drug formulations and lower sales in previous year.
- The market for Ibuprofen API is consolidated in nature, with leading manufacturers holding around 90% of market value as 90%. Hence, growing interest of CMOs and large-scale API manufacturers are anticipated to boost the value creation of ibuprofen API market.
- Higher volume handling by Contract Manufacturing Organizations in comparison to pharmaceutical companies and amid higher production capabilities and price advantage over pharmaceutical companies are expected to generate significant revenue pockets.
- Expanding patient pool consuming non-controlled drugs as OTC are also responsible for the growth of in-house ibuprofen API consumption in South and East Asia.
Lower labor cost, abundant availability of raw materials required to ibuprofen API are among the key factors fueling the growth of ibuprofen API market in South Asia. In addition, favorable regulatory support to establish ibuprofen API manufacturing businesses, lower taxation policies are boosting the growth of East and South Asia ibuprofen API market.
Capacity Expansion, and Strategic Mergers & Acquisitions to Widen Regional Presence
Leading players in ibuprofen API market – SI Group, Inc., BASF SE, Hubei Biocause Phamaceutical Co., Ltd. (BIOCAUSE Inc.), IOL Chemicals, Sino-US Zibo Xinhua-Perrigo Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited – are focusing on business expansions by mergers, joint ventures, distribution agreements and capturing the untapped potential of the Ibuprofen API market.
- In 2018, IOL Chemicals, the largest Indian Ibuprofen API manufacturer, expanded its production capacity to 12000 MT from previous capacity of 7500 MT. With the increased capacity, IOL Chemicals is filling the demand-supply gap that is rising due to stringent regulatory reform in China. This move can further benefit the Indian manufactures looking to strengthen their foothold in Ibuprofen API market.
- The acquisition by Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited in 2018 of the Ibuprofen API assets of Strides and Sequent enabled the company to capture the portfolio of niche segments of the Ibuprofen API market.
- The joint venture between Granules India Ltd (GIL) and Hubei Biocause Heilen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have a production facility in Jingmen, China. In recent discussion, Granules India Ltd (GIL) is planning to part out from the joint venture.
Additionally, current acquisitions are focused on capacity expansion, and manufacturing capabilities of existing Ibuprofen API players in order to gain competitiveness and accelerate revenue growth in the market landscape.
More Valuable Insights on Ibuprofen API Market
Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the segments from 2014 to 2029. The global Ibuprofen API market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on Ibuprofen API market on basis of by end user (Contract Manufacturing Organization and Pharmaceutical Companies), across seven major regions.
