Ibuprofen API Market Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application 2029

The global ibuprofen API market surpassed US$ 572.9 Mn in 2019 and is set for a stable growth outlook over the course of 2019 – 2029, as per the findings of a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study. The primary factors for growth of the Ibuprofen API market include continuous demand for low-cost non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID), and scale and age of manufacturing facilities.

Increasing API drug shortages and assembling task force to overcome these problems, emergence of cost-effective drug manufacturers in various countries and supply of API drugs, primarily in developing countries, are further driving ibuprofen API market growth.

For more insights into the market, request a sample of this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11260

The pharmaceutical API industry is witnessing a substantial crunch in supply and demand of Ibuprofen API, halted production from major ibuprofen API manufactures, supply chain disruption in china further led by declining sale in India. The volatility in Ibuprofen API is due to factors such as lower number of competitors, reduced utilization ratio, lower margin level, new higher-value opportunities in complex combinations and high-grade API, pace of facility inspection by FDA, and ramping up production capacity of through mergers and consolidation.

FMI Analyses the COVID-19 Impact on Market

FMI’s analysis suggests that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is having adverse impacts on market growth. Wuhan, China is the hub of API supplies. The region is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, as such, it has temporarily halted its manufacturing facilities. Further, China is the prominent or the sole supplier of APIs including, penicillin and erythromycin, in the world. Manufacturers and distributors in the country are blaming logistical barriers and labor scarcity due to the COVID-19 pandemic for delay in production and transportation.

Key Takeaways of Ibuprofen API Market Study

Greater focus on relieving pressure of supply chain due to demand gap is being tackled by ramping up production capacity, up-scaling is the fundamental strategy outlined for meeting demand in the Ibuprofen API space.

Majority of the anti-inflammatory drugs are manufactured in Asia, especially in China and India. Approximately 80% of the total anti-inflammatory APIs are manufactured in India and China and most of the APIs manufactured in these countries are outsourced to other developed regions – North America and Europe.

High upfront cost and lower margin level in Ibuprofen API have resulted in 20-30% price spike in final drug formulations and lower sales in previous year.

The market for Ibuprofen API is consolidated in nature, with leading manufacturers holding around 90% of market value as 90%. Hence, growing interest of CMOs and large-scale API manufacturers are anticipated to boost the value creation of ibuprofen API market.

Higher volume handling by Contract Manufacturing Organizations in comparison to pharmaceutical companies and amid higher production capabilities and price advantage over pharmaceutical companies are expected to generate significant revenue pockets.

Expanding patient pool consuming non-controlled drugs as OTC are also responsible for the growth of in-house ibuprofen API consumption in South and East Asia.

For critical insights on this market, request to ask an expert here @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11260