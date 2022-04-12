New Data on Attacking Cancer by Immune Reprogramming

Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. today presented new late-breaking data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held in New Orleans, LA, April 8-13, 2022.

The data presented at AACR 2022 illustrate that Myeloid has designed and developed two novel therapeutic platforms, ATAK™ CAR receptors and in vivo mRNA programming, to target and activate the ability of myeloid cells to attack cancer by immune reprogramming. Myeloid cells are a primary orchestrator of immune response and accumulate naturally within solid tumors, in some cases representing up to seventy-five percent of the tumor mass. Myeloid’s adaptations of mRNA for the myeloid compartment are expanding the impact of these cells within in vivo experiments.

Myeloid’s novel class of CARs, known as ATAK™ Receptors, combine tumor recognition with multiple proprietary innate-immune signaling domains. Myeloid scientists have screened multiple unexplored combinations of innate-immune signals and uncovered optimal multi-signal pathways. The combination of cancer recognition binders with these novel intracellular signaling domains allows myeloid cells to be reprogrammed with previously unexplored combinations of immune signals, leading to tumor killing and broad systemic anti-tumor responses.

Myeloid’s novel in vivo engineering platform specifically targets and activates myeloid cells to elicit broader anti-tumor adaptive immunity. Through this approach, Myeloid demonstrates that delivery of lipid-nanoparticles (LNPs) encapsulating mRNA results in selective uptake and expression by myeloid cells in vivo, leading to potent tumor killing in multiple cold tumor models. These data demonstrate the potential for Myeloid’s technology to program cells directly in vivo.

“At this year’s AACR meeting, we are pleased to present significant progress across our platforms that showcase the ability of myeloid cells to orchestrate broad immune responses through in vivo mRNA programming and our next-generation ATAK™ CARs,” said Bruce McCreedy, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Myeloid. “These data support our plans to initiate clinical trials to evaluate the safety and activity of several novel drug product candidates within the next year, expanding our existing clinical pipeline.”