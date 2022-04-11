Air travel between US and Europe up 863% in March 2022

Data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) show that in March 2022:

U.S.- International air traffic passenger enplanements (arrivals + departures) totaled 13.895 million in March 2022, up 182% compared to March 2021. However, enplanements have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, with March enplanements reaching just 65% of the volume in March 2019.

Originating Non-Stop Air Travel in March 2022

Non-U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Arrivals to the United States from foreign countries, totaled 2.891 million, +193% compared to March 2021 and (-44.4%) compared to March 2019.

On a related note, overseas ‘visitor’ arrivals (‘I-94’/ADIS) totaled 1.379 million, the fifth consecutive month overseas visitor arrivals totaled over 1.0 million.

U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Departures from the United States to foreign countries totaled 4.064 million, +159% compared to March 2021 and (-24.4%) compared to March 2019.

World Region Highlights