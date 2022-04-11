Air travel between US and Europe up 863% in March 2022

Data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) show that in March 2022:
U.S.- International air traffic passenger enplanements (arrivals + departures) totaled 13.895 million in March 2022, up 182% compared to March 2021. However, enplanements have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, with March enplanements reaching just 65% of the volume in March 2019.
Originating Non-Stop Air Travel in March 2022
- Non-U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Arrivals to the United States from foreign countries, totaled 2.891 million, +193% compared to March 2021 and (-44.4%) compared to March 2019.
On a related note, overseas ‘visitor’ arrivals (‘I-94’/ADIS) totaled 1.379 million, the fifth consecutive month overseas visitor arrivals totaled over 1.0 million.
- U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Departures from the United States to foreign countries totaled 4.064 million, +159% compared to March 2021 and (-24.4%) compared to March 2019.
World Region Highlights
- Top Countries of Total International Air Traffic Passenger Enplanements to and from the United States were Mexico 3.37 million, Canada 1.49 million, the United Kingdom 865k, Dominican Republic 790k and Germany 464k (Note: Air travel to/from Europe totaled 3.0 million passengers, up 862% over March 2021).
- Top U.S. Ports serving international locations were New York (JFK) 1.84 million, Miami (MIA) 1.74 million, Los Angeles (LAX) 1.08 million, Newark (EWR) 840k and Chicago (ORD) 547k.
- Top Foreign Ports serving U.S. locations were Cancun (CUN) 1.27 million, London Heathrow (LHR) 789k, Toronto (YYZ) 673k, Mexico City (MEX) 596k and Paris (CDG) 420k.