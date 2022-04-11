Thioesters Market projected to reach US$ 147.7 Mn by 2028

Thioester are classified as an organic compound which is formed after the esterification of carboxylic acids and thiols. On commercial scale thioesters falls under the category of auxiliary antioxidants. One of the major function of thioesters are to slow down the rate of oxidation and improves the operating life of the end product.

Thioesters are considered as one of the best additive in order to inhibit the oxidation process. With attributes like high solubility, better thermal stability and high degree of antioxidant properties the thioesters are proving as a choice of antioxidant in the market. It can also be used with a combination of other types of antioxidant and further can be used in the numerous applications. With growing automobile & footwear industry the demand for high performance rubber increases significantly. In order to formulate the high performance tires the demand for novel rubber processing chemical increases which further fuels the demand thioesters. Also some other applications like plastic processing, food & feed and Fuels & lubricants creates significant demand for thioesters which further opens up the growth opportunity prospects for the thioesters manufacturer. Amongst all the application type rubber processing chemicals and plastic processing additives is expected to dominate the overall thioester market

One of the major challenge faced by the global thioester market is the chemicals use in the processing of thioesters are harmful in nature and further creates ill effects to the human when exposed. Moreover adoption of natural antioxidants because of its environment friendly nature is gaining attraction which dents the thioesters growth for long term

Thioesters Market: Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of material type DSTDP is projected to hold relatively higher share throughout the forecast period. This segment is estimated to hold a share of 59.9 % in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8 % over the forecast period

Among applications, rubber processing segments where thioesters are an integral part for various types of rubber processing such as natural rubber, elastomers and synthetic rubber is projected to register sound growth over the forecast period

Thioesters Market: Regional Analysis

China is anticipated to hold dominant share in the global thioester market throughout the forecast period. This segment holds 30% of the market volume by the end of 2018. India and South East Asia &Other APAC countries are projected to register significant growth rate over the forecast period. India is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5 % over the forecast period owing to the significant growth in the construction cement industry.

Other regions such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa are showing an increasing use of thioesters. This is attributed to the increasing investments in the region for the product expansion by manufacturers

North America is projected to represent a notable share in the global thioester market but is a relatively mature market and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period. Western Europe and North America collectively represents a share of ~40 % in the overall thioester market.

Thioesters Market: Vendor Insights

Some of the key players reported in this study of the Global Thioester market include Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd, Addivant USA LLC., Reagens SPA, Trigon Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd, Bioray Chemical Co. Ltd, Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd, Mayzo. Inc, ZX Chemtech amongst others.

Thioesters Market by Category

By Material Type, the Thioesters market is segmented as:

DLTDP (Dilauryl Thiodipropionate)

DTTDP (Ditridecyl Thiopropionate)

DSTDP (Distearyl Thiodipropionate)

By Application, the Thioesters market is segmented as:

Rubber Processing

Plastic Processing

Fuel and Lubricants

Food & Feed

Others

By Region, the Thioesters market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current size of global thioesters market?

What is the cosnumption outlook for thioesters market?

At what rate did the demand for thioesters rise in 2022?

Who are the top players in the thioesters market and what is their total share?

What is the market outlook of Thioesters in China?

Which countries are the key consumers of thioesters?

What are the key strategies shaping the thioesters market?

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Parent Market Overview

3. Market Background

3.1. Macroeconomic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Global Industry Value added

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Global Market Regulations

3.6. Manufacturing Hubs

3.7. PESTLE Analysis

3.8. Market Dynamics

4. Global Thioesters Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028

more…

