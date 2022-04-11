Madrid, the Proud Host of MCE South Europe 2022

A year after the return to Europe Congress’ MICE B2B forums in October 2021, MCE South Europe will be hosted in Madrid in October 2022. The elegant capital of Spain with all its glamourous boulevards, grand museums and fantastic food will offer participants a unique experience, showcasing why Madrid is considered one of the top MICE destinations in the world.

‘’Madrid is delighted to welcome all the event professionals participating in Europe Congress’ MCE South Europe. Our city is light, energy, joy, and definitely life. Life that all of you will be able to experience walking through its streets and parks and also, believe me, during the development of this professional meeting. Madrid has incredible venues and hotels, routes full of History and mysteries, artisans, culture, sun and rooftops with 360º views, gastronomy of excellence, and, in short, an inexhaustible source of unique experiences. Through all of them we hope to share with you indelible memories of Madrid.’’ David Noack, Director of the Madrid Convention Bureau stated.

Europe Congress’ successful MCE series focus on bringing business synergy. The synergy is created through selecting event planners seeking to place their upcoming events in destinations with suppliers in the part of Europe the event is named after. Europe Congress’ heavy involvement in creating meeting schedules for each participant, deliver a high number of successful introductions that lead to the valuable outcome the events are renown for.

The event content includes much more than just the high synergy meetings.

The many networking opportunities, the gastronomical highlights, inspiring keynotes, engaging activities, and evening program all contribute to a highly satisfying experience offered to all participants. Added optional va ues as sightseeing and site inspections allow event delegates determine how long their total Madrid stay will last. The event can be a very effective and very short out-of-office time, or a full-blown destination discovery, Europe Congress will make it the way one desires.

Host venue of MCE South Europe 2022 will be Meliá Avenida America. This hotel, conveniently located near the airport, is the best and most versatile meetings and conference hotel in Madrid. With a 5000 square meter convention center, 32 meeting rooms, all with natural daylight and space for up to 1000 people in one meeting room you can imagine that practically any event is possible. All participants will enjoy the unique experience of Meliá’s ‘The Level’ concept with all its comfort and exclusivity in its rooms and lounge.

Europe Congress’ Managing Director, Alain Pallas, mentioned: ”We’re super thrilled to be able to host our South Europe show in Madrid later this year. The very rich history, amazing architecture, fabulous art collections and delicious cuisine make it a destination in which any event can flourish. The great connectivity of the destination, and of course the great excitement of our partners there, gave us the comfort of mind that MCE South Europe 2022 will also be a great success. We’re much looking forward to bringing the event together and to be in Madrid to assist to the creation of many new valuable cooperations.’’

For more info, participation, please, contact Europe Congress via:

Email: [email protected] / Telephone:+ 420 226 804 080