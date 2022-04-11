BOC Aviation orders 80 new jets from Airbus

Global aircraft operating lessor BOC Aviation has signed a firm order for 80 A320neo family aircraft comprising 10 A321XLR, 50 A321neo and 20 A320neo. The latest agreement takes BOC Aviation’s total direct orders with Airbus to 453 aircraft from the single aisle A320 Family to the A330 and A350 widebodies.

“We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Airbus, with whom we have partnered for more than 26 years,” said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation.

“This is the largest single order that we have ever placed, and it will bring our total Airbus aircraft purchased since inception to 546. It underscores our continued confidence in the A320neo family for its reliability and operational efficiency and reflects the popularity of the aircraft amongst our airline customers. We look forward to continuously providing our customers with such fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft solutions.”

“Airbus thanks BOC Aviation for its unwavering trust and endorsement of the A320neo Family with its single largest order ever placed,” said Christian Scherer Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

“This significant long-term order for 80 additional aircraft is a great testimony of the sustained value of our Single Aisle products by one of the world’s leading lessors, BOC Aviation. We salute its vision and foresight in securing future delivery positions of these most desirable assets in the single aisle segment now and in the longer run.”

The A320neo Family incorporates new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 20 percent fuel and CO2 savings, as well as a 50 percent noise reduction. The A321XLR version provides a further range extension to 4,700nm. This gives the A321XLR a flight time of up to 11 hours, with passengers benefitting throughout the trip from Airbus’ award-winning Airspace interior, which brings the latest cabin technology and design to the A320 Family.

At the end of February 2022, the A320neo Family had totaled more than 7,900 orders from over 120 customers. Since its Entry into Service six years ago, Airbus has delivered over 2,100 A320neo Family aircraft contributing to 10 million tons of CO2 saving.