Food Glazing Agents Market 2022 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2030

The estimated value of the market was at US$ 2.1 Bn in 2020. Through the course of the report’s forecast period, the market is exhibited to show a steady pace of growth.

The Asia Pacific food glazing agents market is largely driven by the processed meat industry in China and India.

Focus on Organic and Vegan ingredient types will set the competition apart for the market players involved in the supply chain of food glazing agents market.

Europe emerged as a leader in the food glazing agents industry.

Confectionery segment has emerged as a dominant application.

Key players are likely to focus on product innovations to stay relevant in developed markets.

“Rising consumer interest towards the texture and appearance of foods and increasing demand for glazing agents in the food industry are likely to boost market demand in the forecast period,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Increased Consumption of Processed Food Will Boost Growth

Combined with increased consumption of processed food, the growth of the food additives industry primarily drives the global demand for food glazing agents. In addition, rising demand for organic and vegan products is expected to drive demand for food additives, which, in turn, would fuel the growth of the market for food glazing agents. Rising consumer preference towards texture and appearance owing to confectionery and bakery consumption particularly in China, India, and Brazil may drive the food glazing agents market in the mentioned countries.

Who is Winning?

Some of the major players in the food glazing agents market, globally include Freudenberg Chemical Specialities SE & Co. KG, Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., STEARINERIE DUBOIS, Royal Zeelandia Group BV, Masterol Foods, and Colorcon among others.

The players are expanding their geographical presence by acquiring or merging with the manufacturers in the foreign market. Expansion is the most preferred growth strategy followed by new product developments in the global food glazing market. Additionally, acquisitions and partnerships are the two other strategies, followed by the companies to strengthen their market dominance.

Get Valuable Insights into Food Glazing Agents Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global food glazing agents market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2020 and 2030. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. In terms of basis of ingredient type, the market can be segmented into stearic acid, beeswax, carnauba wax, candelilla wax, shellac, paraffin wax, and others. On the basis of ingredient function, the market is segmented into coating agents, surface-finishing agents, firming agents, film-formers, and others. On the basis of application, it is segmented into bakery, confectionery, processed meat, poultry & fish, fruits & vegetables, functional foods, and others. The market is also segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

