Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks Market Overview & Analysis with Segments, Functions, Developments- 2022-2026

While the demand for GMO food products is experiencing steady growth in the market, consumers are still uncertain about whether or not they are completely safe. Some consumers and scientists have been constantly criticising GMO-based products because of their identified health and environmental hazards. Owing to potential risks associated with GMO ingredients, an increasing number of consumers across the globe is shifting from GMOs to non-GMOs.

Functional foods account for one of the most prominent sectors of the food and beverages market, and their intake is especially recommended to complement healthy diet. GMO sports drinks contribute to a popular functional beverages industry but are often chastised by antagonists due to their high sugar content, most of the times artificial sweeteners, and genetically engineered ingredients.

Non-GMO sports drinks however do not contain GMO ingredients but organic fruits, unprocessed minerals, and high quality stevia. They hydrate sportsmen by replenishing their body fluids, instead of overpowering them with sugars and additional calories. These attributes make non-GMO sports drinks an emerging market area, currently thriving at a high pace.

FMI indicates strong chances of the market growth globally, in the near future.

The Non-GMO Project: Overview

The non-GMO verified label has gained discernible response from both manufactures and suppliers, in the recent past. As per the Non-GMO Project-2016, the GMO verified label technically indicates less than 0.9% GMOs in a product, making it a trusted one among consumers. The industry has already launched around 27,000 products with non-GMO verified labels, attracting hefty revenues to the global market.

Global Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks Market: Key Drivers

Increasing awareness among people about potential hazards of GMO-based foods and beverages in terms of health and environment, is the key driver escalating the demand for non-GMO labelled products. GMO-based sports drinks are particularly being censured because of lowered nutritional value and lack of antibiotic resistance.

Moreover, GMO drinks contain corn-based artificial sweeteners in heavy amounts, posing a quest to their sugar content. FMI’s research depicts that GMO sports drinks also contain considerably high amounts of citric acid to complement their sweetness, which may lead to dental erosion if sportsmen consume such drinks multiple times a day.

A growing number of population was observed preferring organic food products after the reported health hazards of GMO foods in the recent past. However, both the cultivation price and market price of organic foods are relatively more expensive compared to conventional and GMO food products. This is playing a key role in increasing the demand for non-GMO products, in terms of safety and price.

Regional Outlook: Global Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks

The non-GMO verified sports drinks market is analysed regionally by distinguishing into the seven key regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan.

The awareness about the health benefits of non-GMO verified sports drinks is the highest among the North American population, which is currently fuelling their demand in the market. The trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period as well, bolstering the global market revenues. Moreover, the sports drinks market is well established in N. America, further contributing to the popularity of non-GMO drinks in the near future.

According to FMI’s research, Asia Pacific could grow into a highly lucrative market during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of sports drinks by sportsmen and casual consumers is the key reason, while relatively lesser penetration of non-GMO verified products in the market is another factor, which are collectively estimated to attract the highest growing opportunities to the APAC market.

Key Market Players

Some of the key players in the global market include GoodOnYa (U.S.), Golazo (U.S.), Rize (U.S.), Power On (U.S.), Accelerade (U.S.), Vega Sports (U.S.), and Ultima Replenisher (U.S).

While GoodOnYa has a long list of 100% non-GMO verified sports drinks and other products, Dark Dog Organic prefers all their products being USDA Certified for organic as well as non-GMO verified quality.

In 2015, Greater Than announced the approval of the non-GMO verified label for three of their low-calorie sports drinks flavours viz. Orange + Mango, Tropical Blend, and Pom + Berry. Recently in 2016, Gatorade, a popular brand among consumers, announced a non-GMO verified sports drink to be launched this year.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Global Non-GMO Verified Sports Drinks Market: Segmentation

FMI’s research on the global non-GMO verified sports drinks market offers a 10-year forecast, segmented the market on the basis of type, end-users, and ingredients.

On the basis of types, the market is segmented into

isotonic

hypertonic,

hypotonic

According to the end-users of non-GMO verified sports drinks, the market is segmented as

athletes

casual sports drinks consumers

recreational users

On the basis of ingredients , the market is segmented into

electrolytes

vitamins

carbohydrates

sodium.

