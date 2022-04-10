Vegan Protein Market Size Analysis With Concentrate On Key Drivers, Trends & Challenges 2022-2030

Protein is a long chain of amino acids and is also considered as building blocks of the body. Proteins are derived from both plant and animal sources. Food manufacturers are using new technologies to create products with better taste and a texture that’s more pleasant and easier to cook with.
The animal-based products such as meat, milk and eggs, have a very high amount of proteins that are not easily digested. Due to which consumers are opting for plant-based protein also called vegan proteins. Apart, from that, the demand for vegan protein is also increasing due to increasing awareness regarding animal welfare and allergies.
The increasing health-conscious demographics across the globe is encouraging various protein manufacturers in the market to offer healthier alternatives to conventional proteins such as vegan protein and its derivative products.
Many consumers are turning vegetarian or vegan to lead healthy lifestyles. Customers are becoming more alert about their food consumption habits, encouraging manufacturers in the global vegan protein market to come up with various products that have plant-based ingredients to attract this health-conscious customer base.
Targeting vegan or vegetarian customers is boosting the growth of vegan protein market across the globe.
Request for Report brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-12442
Rising Adoption of Vegan Lifestyles to Increase Use of Vegan Protein-based Products
A vegan diet comprises plant-based products only, and vegans do not support the exploitation of animals and avoid consumption and use of animal-based products. In the last few years, the number of vegans is constantly rising across the globe. According to the data published by Forbes Media LLC., in 2014, 1% of the total population of the United States was vegan, this number has increased to 6% in 2017.
The vegan protein market has observed significant growth in the past few years. The key market driver of the vegan protein is the rising awareness regarding healthy diet among the population across the globe. Additionally, athletes and fitness enthusiasts are shifting towards consumption of plant-based health supplements, to maintain the daily protein requirement that has led to the surge in the consumption of plant-based or vegan protein products.
This scenario is anticipated to have a progressive impact on the vegan protein market, as an increasing number of manufacturers in various end-use industries seek plant-based ingredients- to cater to the demands of the growing vegan consumer base.
Global Vegan Protein Market: Key Players
Some of the key manufacturers operating their business in the global vegan protein market include
- Hammer Nutrition Direct
- Country Life LLC
- Australian Natural Protein Company
- Ghost LLC Puris
- Garden of Life
- LLC Reliance Private Label Supplements
- ALOHA Genuine Health Inc.
- Vitamer Laboratories
- Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods
- Archon Vitamin LLC
- Archon Vitamin LLC’s Sequel Natural Ltd.
- Prevention LLC
- Riff Enterprises Inc. and Orgain Inc.
Use of Strong Promotional Strategies to Create Awareness Regarding Vegan Protein Market
The strong promotional approaches are very helpful for the manufacturers operating in the vegan protein market; with the help of informative, and attention-grabbing advertisements, manufacturers of vegan protein can magnify their consumer base across the globe, as the consumers are aware of the associated health benefits of plant or vegan protein-based products.
The promotions regarding vegan protein can be done via audio-visual means i.e., social media and distribution of leaflets or short films. Social media has become one of the best platforms to promote any product, and the producers of vegan protein can take benefit of the huge viewer base of key influencers to promote their products.
The vegan protein report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size.
The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the Vegan protein market, including but not limited to: regional markets, nature, form, source, flavour, and end-use.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Vegan protein market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The Vegan protein market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases).
The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analysing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the Vegan protein market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the Vegan protein market report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the Vegan protein market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the Vegan protein market
Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-12442
Key Segments
nature:
form:
source
- Soy
- Pea
- Oats
- Quinoa
- Leafy Vegetables
- Nuts
- Cashew
- Almond
- Pistachio
- Hazelnut
- Walnut
flavor
- Strawberry
- Vanilla
- Chocolate
- Mixed Berries
- Others (Banana, Mix fruit e.t.c.)
application
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Nutraceuticals
- Animal Feed
About FMI:
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact Us:
Unit No: 1602-006
Jumeirah Bay 2
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai
United Arab Emirates