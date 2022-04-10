Vegan Protein Market Size Analysis With Concentrate On Key Drivers, Trends & Challenges 2022-2030

Protein is a long chain of amino acids and is also considered as building blocks of the body. Proteins are derived from both plant and animal sources. Food manufacturers are using new technologies to create products with better taste and a texture that’s more pleasant and easier to cook with.

The animal-based products such as meat, milk and eggs, have a very high amount of proteins that are not easily digested. Due to which consumers are opting for plant-based protein also called vegan proteins. Apart, from that, the demand for vegan protein is also increasing due to increasing awareness regarding animal welfare and allergies.

The increasing health-conscious demographics across the globe is encouraging various protein manufacturers in the market to offer healthier alternatives to conventional proteins such as vegan protein and its derivative products.

Many consumers are turning vegetarian or vegan to lead healthy lifestyles. Customers are becoming more alert about their food consumption habits, encouraging manufacturers in the global vegan protein market to come up with various products that have plant-based ingredients to attract this health-conscious customer base.

Targeting vegan or vegetarian customers is boosting the growth of vegan protein market across the globe.

Rising Adoption of Vegan Lifestyles to Increase Use of Vegan Protein-based Products

A vegan diet comprises plant-based products only, and vegans do not support the exploitation of animals and avoid consumption and use of animal-based products. In the last few years, the number of vegans is constantly rising across the globe. According to the data published by Forbes Media LLC., in 2014, 1% of the total population of the United States was vegan, this number has increased to 6% in 2017.

The vegan protein market has observed significant growth in the past few years. The key market driver of the vegan protein is the rising awareness regarding healthy diet among the population across the globe. Additionally, athletes and fitness enthusiasts are shifting towards consumption of plant-based health supplements, to maintain the daily protein requirement that has led to the surge in the consumption of plant-based or vegan protein products.

This scenario is anticipated to have a progressive impact on the vegan protein market, as an increasing number of manufacturers in various end-use industries seek plant-based ingredients- to cater to the demands of the growing vegan consumer base.

Global Vegan Protein Market: Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers operating their business in the global vegan protein market include

Hammer Nutrition Direct

Country Life LLC

Australian Natural Protein Company

Ghost LLC Puris

Garden of Life

LLC Reliance Private Label Supplements

ALOHA Genuine Health Inc.

Vitamer Laboratories

Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

Archon Vitamin LLC

Archon Vitamin LLC’s Sequel Natural Ltd.

Prevention LLC

Riff Enterprises Inc. and Orgain Inc.

Use of Strong Promotional Strategies to Create Awareness Regarding Vegan Protein Market

The strong promotional approaches are very helpful for the manufacturers operating in the vegan protein market; with the help of informative, and attention-grabbing advertisements, manufacturers of vegan protein can magnify their consumer base across the globe, as the consumers are aware of the associated health benefits of plant or vegan protein-based products.

The promotions regarding vegan protein can be done via audio-visual means i.e., social media and distribution of leaflets or short films. Social media has become one of the best platforms to promote any product, and the producers of vegan protein can take benefit of the huge viewer base of key influencers to promote their products.

The vegan protein report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the Vegan protein market, including but not limited to: regional markets, nature, form, source, flavour, and end-use.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Vegan protein market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The Vegan protein market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases).

The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analysing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the Vegan protein market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the Vegan protein market report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the Vegan protein market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the Vegan protein market

Key Segments

nature:

form:

source

Soy

Pea

Oats

Quinoa

Leafy Vegetables

Nuts

Cashew

Almond

Pistachio

Hazelnut

Walnut

flavor

Strawberry

Vanilla

Chocolate

Mixed Berries

Others (Banana, Mix fruit e.t.c.)

application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Animal Feed

