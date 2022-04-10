Non-GMO Soya Market Size, Share, Future Road-map, Technological Innovations & Growth Forecast To 2030

The soya or soybean is a legume species which is native to East Asia, and are widely cultivated for its range of applications. Soya is categorized as an oilseed instead of a pulse and is considered to be the most valuable and economical agricultural commodity. Soya is highly nutritious, the oil and protein components in soya are not only in terms of high quantity but also in terms of high quality.

Non-GMO soya varieties that are not being genetically modified via bioengineering technology or biotechnology. The soya has numerous applications in food, feed, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industry. Soya is mainly grown for the production of meal which is the primary product and the extracted oil is a secondary product of soya. Due to the application prospects for soya it can be categorized into whole seed and fractionation of the soy into meal and oil.

These days, the consumers are aware of the ill-effects of genetically modified products on health; this is increasing the demand for non-GMO soya market across the globe. This trend is expected to continue as these products become available at local supermarkets in addition to grocery stores.

Increasing Preference for Clean Label Products Surging the Demand for Overall Non-GMO Soya Market

As the soya is an enriched source of proteins, hence the associated health benefits with non-GMO soya are becoming popular among the consumers. The increasing health concern regarding conventional soya among the consumers has turned them towards organically non-GMO soya.

The non-GMO soya is free –from transgenic organisms that cause an alteration in human genes and that further give rise to various genetic disorders.Apart from organic and non-GMO soya, the key manufacturers of non-GMO soya, have also introduced superior grade soya for animal feed as well as human consumption.

Health benefits associated with non-GMO soya include blood pressure regulation, blood vessel improvement, also provides elasticity to the walls of the artery. Non-GMO soya also reduces the risk of osteoporosis and also prevents various types of cancer, such as breast, prostate, skin, and colon cancer. \

These factors are anticipated to boost the demand for non-GMO soya market during the forecast years.

Global Non-GMO Soya: Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers operating their business in the global non-GMO soya market are

Laura Soybeans

Cargill Inc.

Grain Millers Inc.

Sojaprotein

SB&B

World Food Processing

Zeeland Farm Services

Sans Inc.

Primavera and Specialty Grains

Strategic Business Approaches May Create Growth Prospects for Non-GMO Soya Market

The key players are focusing on the strategic establishment of warehouses for distribution to facilitate cost-effective and time-efficient logistic set-ups. The rising health-conscious population in developing nations along with millennials are creating opportunities for the global non-GMO soya market.

Technological advancements in horticulture are foreseen to support the rise in production abilities. The global manufacturers of non-GMO soya-based products are mapping impending growth curves based on penetration of vegan or plant-based diets across the world. Key market players are strengthening their global presence and business footprint to leverage prospects in the global non-GMO soya market.

The non-GMO soya market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the non-GMO soya market, including but not limited to: regional markets, nature, product type, form, application, and distribution channel.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Non-GMO soya market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The non-GMO soya market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases).

The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analysing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the non-GMO soya market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the Non-GMO Soya market report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the non-GMO soya market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the non-GMO soya market

Key Segments

nature:

type:

form :

application:

Food

Animal Feed

Nutraceuticals

distribution channel?:

B2B (Direct Sales)

B2C (Indirect Sales)

Store-based Retail

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Store

Groceries

Speciality Stores

Other Retailing Formats

Online Retailers

