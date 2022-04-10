Direct-Fed Microbial Products Market – Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2030

The concept of direct-fed microbial products involves the feeding healthy microbes to animals. These are usually direct-fed microbial products when under stress such as disease, environmental changes, ration changes, production challenges and others.

The direct-fed microbial products are useful for improving feed digestibility, better performances and nutrient absorption in the animals. The major consequence of direct-fed microbial products supplementation is to improve nutrient utilization for livestock which is projected to boost the demand for direct-fed microbial products over the forecast period.

The demand for lactic acid bacteria in animal feed have been contributing the growth of direct-fed microbial products market. As the lactic acid bacteria are easy and convenient to use with wide applications in animal feed.

This includes altering the metabolism, maintaining microbial flora in intestine, ammonia production, neutralize enterotoxin and support immune system. Owing to these factors the direct-fed microbial products is anticipated to have significant growth in near future.

Ask for brochure of Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-12444

The recent outbreaks of disease such as avian flu, the meat market especially in countries like U.S. has become cautious about the quality and safety of food. The government of U.S. has put a complete ban on using antibiotics in the animal feed.

With the ban of feed antibiotics the demand for direct-fed microbial products has been increasingly in demand in North America.

Beneficial Applications of Direct-Fed Microbial Products Enhancing Animal Production and Safeguarding Health

The animal feed industry is increasingly showing interest in the direct-fed microbial products to keep the food supply chain safe at the consumer level. After the ban of use of antibiotics the demand for direct-fed microbial products has immensely increased.

The direct-fed microbial products may also contain a blend of microbes which contain good microbes and influence the internal gut microbial flora of the animals are being considered as good feed additives for increasing their appetite and food intake boosting their immunity.

The direct-fed microbial products have also been known to provide a natural defense system to the animals and protecting them against harmful virus. Direct-fed microbial products have also reduced the mortality rates of the animals and reported protected them from many infections.

Clostridial diseases have been avoided in the avian animals due to the use of direct-fed microbial products. Other major diseases include diarrhea and gastrointestinal diseases.

Direct-Fed Microbial Products Market: Opportunities

The innovative progression in the field of molecular biology and genetics is permitting the scientist and researchers to grow new probiotic equations that are more versatile for the animals. The direct-fed microbial products are without a doubt useful for the animal gut wellbeing and the overall development. The advancement of the new age innovation is improving the animal feeds market giving better opportunities over the forecast period.

With the rapid growth in technology and advancement in science the direct-fed microbial products market has been gaining significant traction over the past several decades. These days animal specific feeds have been introduced in the market that vary in doses and microbial content depending upon the type of the animal (canine, poultry, etc.).

The scenario for the cattle feed transformed when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released its Guidance for Industry 213 and Veterinary Feed Directive. Although FDA’s initiative restored limited impact on cattle production, it has transformed the entire feeding environment. Cattle producers can no longer use several antibiotics that are labeled as growth promoters which create ample opportunities for the direct-fed microbial products market in cattle feed in the upcoming years.

Direct-Fed Microbial Products Market: Key Participants

The key players in the global Direct-Fed Microbial Products market are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N. V.

Novozymes

BIOMIN Holding GmbH

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Chr. Hansen A/S

Lallemand Inc.

Kemin Industries

Bio-vet

Novus International, Inc.

Others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Direct-Fed Microbial Products market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as source and application.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Direct-Fed Microbial Products Market Segments

Direct-Fed Microbial Products Market Dynamics

Direct-Fed Microbial Products Market Size

Direct-Fed Microbial Products Supply and Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges pertaining to Direct-Fed Microbial Products Market

Competition Landscape and Emerging Market Participants in Direct-Fed Microbial Products Market

Technology related to Production/Processing of Direct-Fed Microbial Products

Value Chain Analysis of the Direct-Fed Microbial Products Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing dynamics of the Direct-Fed Microbial Products market in the industry

In-depth market segmentation and analysis

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in the Direct-Fed Microbial Products market

Competitive landscape of the Direct-Fed Microbial Products market

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on Direct-Fed Microbial Products market performance

Must-have information for Direct-Fed Microbial Products market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-12444

Direct-Fed Microbial Products Market: Segmentation

The direct-fed microbial products market can be segmented based on source and application.

on type:

Bacillus subtilis

Lactic Acid Bacteria

Lactobacilli

Bifidobacteria

Streptococcus thermophilus

Others (live beneficial bacteria)

on livestock:

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquatic animals

Others (equine and pets)

on form:

About FMI:

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs