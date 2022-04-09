Animal Feed Protease Market- Notable Developments, Potential Players & Worldwide Opportunities 2030

Animal feed protein acts as a catalyst emitted by the cells to stimulate particular chemical reactions. Animal feed protease is added to animal feed and released into the digestive system for digestibility of feed. Livestock farmers use them as resources to improve the nutritional content of feed products, avoid environmental damage and reduce the feed costs.

Growth in the animal feed protease market is attributable to increased meat consumption due to easy affordability & upsurge in middle class population. Owing to growing urbanization, drastic changes in lifestyle and rising disposable incomes, the average consumption of meat has increased from the last 20 years.

The growing global demand for animal feed gives prospects for growth in the protease market for animal feed. The global animal feed market was estimated at over US$ 20 billion in 2019, leading to increased demand for milk and dairy products requiring effective maintenance of high-quality feed to increase production.

Animal feed protease is used for increasing productivity which improves the release of nutrients and reduces the cost per pound of meat.

Ask for brochure of Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-12446

Use of Animal Feed Protease in Animal Feed as an Affordable Alternative to Other Enzymes is Fueling the Market Growth

Animal feed protease is a dietary food supplement that is used in poultry diets because phosphates that occur naturally are not present in feed ingredients. In animal nutrition, the main uses for animal feed protease are during the processing of feed ingredients and the application of exogenous proteases to feed. Animal feed protease may be an option to reduce dietary protein levels while maintaining high performance.

Since the late 1980’s, poultry farmers have used commercial feed enzymes to improve feed digestibility. However, a substantial increase in the cost of protein feed ingredients has extended this emphasis in recent years to include enzymes that can further break down animal and vegetable proteins in the feed, thus reducing the amount of protein required. This has been catered by animal feed protease.

Adding protease content to poultry diets helps to lower feed costs and lower inorganic phosphorous levels in diets. As a result, animal feed protease is an emerging class of enzyme feed additives which is gaining consumer interest and traction.

Global Animal Feed Protease Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating their business in the global animal feed protease market are

Royal DSM N.V.

BASF Chr. Hansen A/S

Foodchem International Corporation

AB Enzymes

Novus International

Dupont/Danisco A/S

Lumis Biotech

Novozymes

ENMEX

Lonza Group

Bio-Cat

Specialty Enzymes and Biotechnologies

Advanced Enzymes

Caprienzymes

Aumgene Biosciences

Adisseo

BioResource International

Enzyme Innovation

Azelis Holdings SA and other.

Animal Feed Protease as an Substitute to Other Fishmeal

Alternative sources of protein to replace fishmeal in carnivorous fish feed are of increasing interest due to global concerns about the World’s dwindling supply of fish.

Protease for animal feed has been experiencing rising demand from fish meal producers. Protease as a source of nutrition, replacing other fish meals in aquaculture feed has great advantages such as digestibility, nutritional benefits in terms of protein content, and also financial benefits as it is a highly valued source of protein for aquaculture feeds, and has shown excellent performance at highly tested doses in trials.

Experimental studies have shown that animal feed protease has a good nutritional value for trout and that fish meal can be replaced with other meals without sacrificing growth capacity, feed intake, or feed quality. Protease diet’s suitability as a supplement for dietary fish meal protein would raise demand for animal feed protease.

The animal feed protease market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the animal feed protease market, including but not limited to: regional markets, formulation, and livestock.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Animal feed protease market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The animal feed protease market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases).

The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the animal feed protease market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the animal feed protease market report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the animal feed protease market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the animal feed protease market

Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-12446

Animal Feed Protease: Market Segmentation

formulation :

livestock:

Poultry

Aquaculture

Ruminant

Swine

Others

About FMI:

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs