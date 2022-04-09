Gut Modifiers Market 2022 Size, Development Strategy, Analysis, Opportunity Assessment, Key Players and Trends by Forecast 2030

Gut modifiers are prebiotic and probiotic components that are required to maintain the microflora of the intestine. The gut modifiers are composed of living strains of micro-organism that provides health benefits after administrated inside the body in adequate amount.

The gut modifiers support gut health by preventing colonization of harmful pathogens and also by maintaining the pH levels. The consumption of gut modifiers as supplements is a direct process of manipulating the microbiome of the gut as it alters the composition of the microbiota.

Most of the gut modifiers are, in fact, main gut commensals that have been isolated from the body and characterised. With the help of several metabolic processes, gut modifiers can directly modulate the microbiome to exert a positive impact on the host whether it is human beings, plants, or animals.

Due to the health beneficial properties associated with the gut modifiers, several end-use industries have started incorporating it into their product portfolio to attract more consumer base. These are the major factors that are anticipated to boost the market for gut modifiers during the forthcoming period.

Rising Awareness Regarding the Gut Modifiers Fuelling the Growth of Market

Gut modifiers such as prebiotics and probiotics are increasingly being used in several medical ailments across the globe. In addition, the rising disposable income in emerging countries, as well as increasing awareness about the side-effects of antibiotics, is anticipated to boost the global gut modifiers market.

Lactobacillus acidophilus is one of the bacterial strains of gut modifiers that lowers the cholesterol level, and also prevents bacterial vaginosis and diarrhoea.On the other hand, the rise in the consumption of antibiotics causes an imbalance in the intestinal microbiome and decreases the activity of good bacteria.

This is mainly important for small kids who are less resistance to diseases such as diarrhoea. The global gut modifiers market is anticipated to chip in to fulfil the overall demand for healthy bacterium activity along with heavy investments in promotions and advertisements during the upcoming years.

In addition, the BRICS countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa has a higher demand for antibiotics this is due to the less awareness regarding antibiotics and is still limited in these markets.

To paw the influx of antibiotics, but modifiers manufacturers have implemented a task-driven method to chase the customers. Growing innovations in pursuing customer activity online and great penetration of smartphones and the internet in the BRICS nations are likely to drive the overall growth of the global gut modifiers market.

Global Gut Modifiers Market: Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers operating their business in the global gut modifiers market include

DowDuPont Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Probi AB

Nestlé S.A

General Mills Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Groupe Danone S.A.

and BioGaia AB

Increasing Application of the Gut Modifiers in Animal Feed Industry Creating Growth Prospects for the Market

Gut modifiers that are traditionally used for humans have also been extended to animals by evolving the normal feed to fortified feed with enhanced intestinal microbiota to offer several health benefits to cattle. The gastrointestinal microflora of animals has a major role in normal ingestion processes and in supporting the health of animals.

Gut modifiers for animal feed application are sued to develop animal performance by supporting daily gain along with the feed efficiency in feedlot cattle, improved production of the milk in dairy cows, and better health of young calves and also in refining the growth performance of chickens. Gut modifiers such as bacterial strain easily attach to the wall of the mucosa membrane and also supports the immune responses of cattle. Gut modifiers offer an additional source of digestive enzymes and nutrients to animals. The above-mentioned factors are creating opportunities for manufacturers to launch innovative animal feed products to generate more revenue.

The gut modifiers report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the Gut modifiers market, including but not limited to: regional markets, form, strain, packaging, and application.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Gut modifiers market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The Gut modifiers market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases).

The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analysing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the Gut modifiers market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the Gut modifiers market report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the Gut modifiers market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the Gut modifiers market

Gut Modifiers: Market Segmentation

basis of form :

basis of strains:

Lactobacillus

Yeast

Bifidobacterium

Streptococcus

Spore Formers

basis of packaging?:

Bottles

Stick Packs

Sachets

Containers

basis of application?:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Animal Feed

