The Lasting Impacts of Long COVID

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and WellCheck have partnered to determine the impact of post-COVID conditions (also known as “Long COVID”) on St. Mary’s County residents. Community members who have been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 are asked to complete a brief, anonymous survey on the HIPAA-compliant WellCheck platform. Results will help inform development of local healthcare services and other community resources to address post-COVID conditions.

Although most people with COVID-19 get better, some people experience post-COVID conditions. Post-COVID conditions include new or ongoing health problems people experience weeks after being infected with the COVID-19 virus. Even people who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 infection can develop post-COVID conditions.

To learn more about post-COVID conditions and to participate in this brief, anonymous survey, please visit: smchd.org/post-covid

“As we focus more on healing and recovery from this pandemic, we want to make sure our community members have access to the resources needed to address their post-COVID conditions,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We are thankful for our partnership with WellCheck which will help us better understand local needs and develop healthcare support services for our community members.”

“Working with SMCHD to provide community members with a flexible and secure method to share information relating to the effects of Long COVID is invaluable,” Mr. Christopher Nickerson, CEO and Managing Partner of WellCheck. “These community-driven surveys will provide real time data and beneficial insights for the health department.”