Koh Samui Jazz Festival Announces Exciting Program

The 6-night program for this year’s sounds of “Samui Summer Jazz 2022” music festival has been announced featuring a superb line-up of international jazz and World music artists from the Netherlands, USA and Thailand performing at some of the island’s leading 5-star resorts and clubs.

The festival returns to Koh Samui after an 8-year hiatus and is presented by Skal International Koh Samui and sponsored by Imagine Samui in collaboration with SOS (Sisters on Samui) foundation.

Samui Summer Jazz 2022 is part of the Skal International Thailand #ReDiscoverThailand tourism recovery campaign and specifically the #ReDiscoverSamui promotional initiative to support the return of tourism to the island.

Organized in collaboration with the Amersfoort Jazz Festival (Netherlands) and linked to JAZZNL of the Netherlands and the WORLD JAZZ NETWORK, the concerts will be held over 6 nights at the following venues and include cocktails or cocktails and dinner depending on the venue.

Tuesday, June 7

Centara Reserve Samui presents the New York Round Midnight Orchestra at 20:00

Round Midnight Orchestra

Wednesday, June 8

U Samui presents Paul van Kessel in Concert at 20:00

Paul van Kessel

Thursday, June 9

SEEN Beach Club Samui presents the Saskia Laroo Band “Jazz meets Hip Hop” at 21:00

Saskia Laroo Band

Friday, June 10

SALA Samui Chaweng Beach presents Deborah Carter with the Ben van den Dungen Quartet at 20:00

Deborah Carter and the Ben van den Dungen Quartet

Saturday, June 11

Santiburi Koh Samui presents Alexander Beets Quintet and Koh Mr Saxman at 20:00

Alexander Beets Quintet and international jazz vocalist Nathalie Schaap

Sunday, June 12

Melia Koh Samui Brunch Grand finale “Summer Jam” with Nathalie Schaap & Koh Mr Saxman at 12:00

Concerts will each feature two sets of 50-minutes each and the hosting resort or club will provide cocktails and dinner as a package for ticketholders. Hotel-stay packages will also be available throughout the Jazz Festival.

For bookings and more information, visit the official festival website.

