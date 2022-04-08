Martinique tourism sees light at the end of the tunnel as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Announced by the Prefecture of Martinique, the easing of measures to fight against the COVID epidemic allows tourism professionals to see light at the end of the tunnel, and for visitors and Martinicans alike, to once again fully enjoy the Isle of Flowers.

Curfew ended Friday, April 1, 2022

In place since July 13, 2021, the curfew was lifted on Friday, April 1, 2022. Starting Saturday, April 9, 2022, restaurants, bars and nightclubs will be able to resume normal operations, allowing these professionals to stay open later and for nightlife and festivities to resume.

Saturday April 9, 2022: the sanitary pass, mandatory mask requirement, capacity limits in public venues and constraints on the nautical activities will be suspended

Bénédicte di Geronimo, a participant in consultation meetings at the Prefecture, is very pleased with this good news. This will allow professionals in these sectors to expand their clientele.

However, the President & Tourism Commissioner of the MTA* underscores the importance of remaining vigilant in order to sustain the decrease in COVID infections in Martinique.

Good news also for Canadian travelers and for the serene resumption of cruising

In this favorable health context, cruise lines are hoping for a mitigation of present protocols before confirming their return for the 2022/2023 season. Most of them have reiterated their willingness to return to Martinique and are working in collaboration with the Martinique Tourism Authority (MTA) and local jurisdictions to improve conditions of return for both cruise passengers and local population.

Finally, the Trudeau government has announced that as of April 1, 2022, tests will no longer be required for fully vaccinated travelers entering Canada. This is a great opportunity for our Canadian visitors and for those from Martinique who are planning to travel to Canada.