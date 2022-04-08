Starches/Glucose Market Stakeholders With Covid-19 Impact Analysis: Top Industry Trends & Segments Forecast 2022-2030

Starches/glucose is a key ingredient that is widely used in the various end-use industries for its versatile property. Industries such as foods, textile, health, engineering, and chemical has created huge demand for starches/glucose over the years.

The versatility of Starches/glucose in industrial applications is mainly defined by its physicochemical functionality and properties. Starches/glucose in its intrinsic form has limited application and functionality.

But technological advancements in biotechnology have led to the extensive variation of Starches/glucose for various purposes.The modified Starches/glucose has wider application in bakeries, confectionaries, dairy, salad dressings and soups among others.

The starch obtained from corn holds 4/5th of the share in global market and is a very important component in the food industry as it works as thickener, gelling, and stabiliser. Apart from corn, the Starches/glucose is also obtained from potato, wheat, legumes, oats, and quinoa among other sources.

Glucose is worked as a sweetening agent in various food products such as cookies, snacks, toppings, and blends and it easily gets digested. Due to the multiple ranges of applications of starches/glucose, it is anticipated to maintain its momentum in the near future.

Rising Demand from Food & Beverage Industry is Surging the Demand

The increasing demand for convenience food products, and beverages, and increasing R&D (research and development) activities are driving the growth of global starches/glucose market.

Starches/glucose are widely accepted in several foods and beverages manufacturers because of their role as sweeteners, binders, emulsifiers, and thickening agents. Starches/glucose also offers several health benefits, hence being highly favoured by health-conscious demographics.

Starches/glucose exhibits the very high binding capacity of water and prevents the crystallization of sugar. Growing confectionary industry, improving living standards, along with rising bakery industry are anticipated to boost the global starches/glucose market.

Apart from that, the consumption of healthy diets and rising demand for packaged food products are two major trends estimated to fuel the growth of starches/glucose market. Starches/glucose is widely used in the production of food products including creams, frozen dairy products, canned, and jarred foods, cured meats, and chewing gums and candies.

Apart from food, the rising demand from cosmetics and personal care industries for the production of various self-grooming products; along with the constantly increasing demand for low-calorie food products, and surging production of cough syrup, and suspensions of antacid in the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to provide a major thrust to the global starches/glucose market.

The Rising Incidence of Obesity is Boosting Growth of the Starches/Glucose Market

The growing trend for sugar reduction because of obesity is one of the key drivers for the starches/glucose market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, over 2 billion adults were overweight and more than 650 million adults were obese all across the globe.

The incidence of obesity is not only rising among the adult population but also in children approximately 38 million children below 5 years and 340 million children also were obese, in the same year.

Obesity is witnessed all around the world, which is primarily due to improper eating habits. The changing dietary pattern of consumers, reduction of sugar along with sweeteners and starch syrups are boosting the starches/glucose market.

