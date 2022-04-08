Tourism Seychelles Partners with MALT Congress for its 10th Edition

In line with its ongoing plans to continuously strengthen and link ties with the Middle East, the Tourism Seychelles Middle East Office attended the 10th edition of the Meetings Arabia & Luxury Travel Congress, commonly known as MALT Congress from the March 30 to 31, 2022.

As one of the Bronze Partners of MALT Congress, Tourism Seychelles highlighted the latest developments in regard to entry requirements for the destination. The range of activities and products were also shared, showcasing the diversity the islands offer and the appeal to all travelers as they find something catered to their needs.

The private Business to Business event provided the perfect platform for the Indian Ocean destination to arrange meetings and appointments with notable figures in the travel trade industry where potential collaborations were identified.

The two-day networking and connective event gathered some of the most notable regional directors of the Middle East and leading luxury travel agencies to further discuss business developments in the Seychelles Islands. Additionally, the event allowed the island nation to foster new relationships and strengthen ties, whilst sharing knowledge about the destination.

Commenting on the event, Tourism Seychelles Middle East Representative, Mr Ahmed Fathallah said:

“The MALT congress provided us with the perfect platform to re-connect with cherished and new potential partners both in the travel industry and across the MENA region.”

Noting the latest developments in the travel industry and potential partnerships, Mr. Fathallah also added, “As we adjust to this new way of living and navigating the world, it is always exciting to be a part of a discussion which revolves around sharing information on the latest idiosyncratic marketing ideas, and in how we can connect with our newest travel audiences.”

The UAE is currently the top market for week 10, bringing in 915 visitors, ranking number 5 since January with 3,742 visitors.