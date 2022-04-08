Runners from Russia and Belarus banned from Boston Marathon 

The Boston Marathon issued a statement announcing that all would-be participants from Russia and Belarus planning to compete are not welcome and will not be allowed to participate in the event.

“The Boston Athletic Association (BAA) announced today that Russians and Belarusians, who were accepted into the 2022 Boston Marathon or 2022 BAA 5K as part of the open registration process and are currently residing in either country, will no longer be allowed to compete in either event,” said organizers in a statement, released less than two weeks before the event is set to be held.

According to a BAA spokesperson, the ban will affect 63 athletes who had signed up for either the marathon or 5km race.

The B.A.A., its races, and events will not recognize the country affiliation or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice. The 2022 Boston Marathon, B.A.A. 5K, and B.A.A. Invitational Mile do not include any professional or invited athletes from Russia or Belarus.

Russian and Belarusian citizens, who were accepted into the 2022 Boston Marathon or 2022 B.A.A. 5K as part of the open registration process but are NOT residents of either country, will be able to compete. These athletes, however, will not be able to run under the flag of either country.

“Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine,” said President & CEO of the B.A.A. Tom Grilk.

“We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine.”

This year’s edition of the Boston Marathon is set for April 18 and will be the 126th running of the event. It will feature around 30,000 participants.

The event is among the most famous on the marathon calendar but was hit by tragedy in 2013 when Chechen-American terrorists Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev set off two homemade bombs near the finish line, killing three people and injuring dozens of others.