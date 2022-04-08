Dupixent Approved for Children with Severe Asthma

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi today announced that the European Commission (EC) has expanded the marketing authorization for Dupixent® (dupilumab) in the European Union. Dupixent is now also approved in children aged 6 to 11 years as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with type 2 inflammation characterized by raised blood eosinophils and/or raised fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO), who are inadequately controlled with medium to high dose inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) plus another medicinal product for maintenance treatment.

“Today’s approval in Europe recognizes the benefits of Dupixent in helping children living with the profound effects of severe asthma, including unpredictable asthma attacks, routine disruption to daily activities and the use of systemic steroids that can impede children’s growth,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron. “Dupixent is the only treatment available that specifically blocks two key drivers of type 2 inflammation, IL-4 and IL-13, which our trials show plays a major role in childhood asthma, as well as in related conditions such as chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis and the often co-morbid condition, atopic dermatitis. In clinical trials, Dupixent significantly reduced asthma attacks, helped children breathe better and improved their health-related quality of life. We also remain committed to investigating Dupixent in other conditions where type 2 inflammation may significantly impact patients’ lives, including eosinophilic esophagitis, prurigo nodularis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.”

Asthma is one of the most common chronic diseases in children. Up to 85% of children with asthma may have type 2 inflammation and are more likely to have higher disease burden. Despite treatment with current standard-of-care ICS and bronchodilators, these children may continue to experience serious symptoms such as coughing, wheezing and difficulty breathing. Severe asthma may impact children’s developing airways and cause potentially life-threatening exacerbations. Children with severe asthma also may require the use of multiple courses of systemic corticosteroids that carry significant risks. Uncontrolled severe asthma can interfere with day-to-day activities, like sleeping, attending school and playing sports.

Dupixent, which was invented using Regeneron’s proprietary VelocImmune® technology, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) pathways and is not an immunosuppressant. By demonstrating significant clinical benefit together with a decrease in type 2 inflammation following IL-4 and IL-13 blockade with Dupixent, the Dupixent Phase 3 clinical program has established that IL-4 and IL-13 are key drivers of the type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in multiple related and often co-morbid diseases for which Dupixent is approved including asthma, atopic dermatitis and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP), as well as investigational diseases such as eosinophilic esophagitis and prurigo nodularis, which have been studied in Phase 3 trials.

“We are excited to bring the well-established safety and efficacy profile of Dupixent to even younger patients living with uncontrolled severe asthma in Europe. In addition to greatly reducing severe asthma attacks and improving lung function, patients in our clinical trials also reduced their oral corticosteroid use. This is particularly meaningful as these are medicines that can carry significant safety risks if used long term,” said Naimish Patel, M.D. Head of Global Development, Immunology and Inflammation at Sanofi. “This approval underscores our continued commitment to bringing Dupixent to as many patients as possible suffering from the negative effects of severe asthma with the hope of improving their quality of life.”

The EC decision is based on pivotal data from the Phase 3 VOYAGE trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Dupixent combined with standard-of-care asthma therapy in 408 children with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma.

Two pre-specified populations with evidence of type 2 inflammation were evaluated for the primary analysis: 1) patients with baseline blood eosinophils (EOS) ≥300 cells/μl (n=259) and 2) patients with either baseline FeNO ≥20 parts per billion (ppb) or baseline blood EOS ≥150 cells/μl (n=350). Patients who added Dupixent to standard-of-care in these two groups, respectively, experienced:

• Substantially reduced rates of severe asthma attacks, with a 65% and 59% average reduction over one year compared to placebo (0.24 and 0.31 events per year for Dupixent vs. 0.67 and 0.75 for placebo, respectively).

• Improved lung function observed as early as two weeks and sustained for up to 52 weeks, measured by percent predicted FEV1 (FEV1pp).

• At 12 weeks, patients taking Dupixent improved their lung function by 5.32 and 5.21 percentage points compared to placebo, respectively.

• Improved asthma control, with 81% and 79% of patients reporting a clinically meaningful improvement at 24 weeks, based on disease symptoms and impact compared to 64% and 69% of placebo patients, respectively.

• Improved health-related quality of life, with 73% and 73% of patients reporting a clinically meaningful improvement at 24 weeks, compared to 63% and 65% of placebo patients, respectively.

• Reduced systemic corticosteroid use by an average of 66% and 59% over one year compared to placebo (0.27 and 0.35 courses per year for Dupixent vs. 0.81 and 0.86 for placebo, respectively).

The safety results from the trial were generally consistent with the known safety profile of Dupixent in patients aged 12 years and older with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma. The overall rates of adverse events were 83% for Dupixent and 80% for placebo. Adverse events that were more commonly observed with Dupixent compared to placebo included injection site reactions (18% Dupixent, 13% placebo), viral upper respiratory tract infections (12% Dupixent, 10% placebo) and eosinophilia (7% Dupixent, 1% placebo). Helminth infections were also more commonly observed with Dupixent in patients aged 6 to 11 years and were reported in 2% of Dupixent patients and 0% of placebo patients.