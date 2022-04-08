Cracker Barrel Announces New Chicken Sandwich Contender

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® has announced its original virtual brand Chicken n’ Biscuits, known for serving up hearty portions of delicious chicken-forward meals and fresh biscuits, will now offer a new, exclusive Homestyle Chicken Sandwich at 400 locations nationwide via DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub. The new Homestyle Chicken Sandwich is built from the brand’s quintessential chicken fried chicken – hand-breaded fried chicken with signature breading, perfectly crispy on the outside and perfectly juicy on the inside. The sandwich is adorned with fresh pickles and completed with a brioche bun, served alongside steak fries and Duke’s Mayonnaise.

“For years, the debate around ‘the best chicken sandwich’ has been growing, and Chicken n’ Biscuits by Cracker Barrel is excited to enter the competition with our new Homestyle Chicken Sandwich,” said Matthew Schaefer, Cracker Barrel Senior Director of Strategy and Innovation. “The best part is that guests can enjoy this new sandwich plus other homestyle comfort food made with care like Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders or scratch-made Biscuit Beignets right at home through their favorite on-demand delivery partners.”

The Chicken n’ Biscuits menu includes items like Southern Fried Chicken made with signature seasoning and crispy, Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders that can be matched with signature dipping sauces like Dill Pickle Ranch or Maple Chipotle. Each main dish pairs well with fan-favorite sides like creamy, homestyle Mac n’ Cheese that is baked to create a crispy layer of cheese on top or fresh-baked Fruit Cobbler with a juicy fruit filling and topped with a flaky, sugary crust.