Alzheimer’s Association disappointed with decision on Alzheimer’s treatment

“We are currently reviewing the CMS final decision. At initial review we are very disappointed with the immediate impact it will have on Americans living with Alzheimer’s and their families today. While we note some of the recommendations provided by people living with Alzheimer’s and the Alzheimer’s Association have been incorporated into the CMS decision, denying access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments is wrong. At no time in history has CMS imposed such drastic barriers to access FDA-approved treatments for people facing a fatal disease.” — Harry Johns, Alzheimer’s Association CEO

NOTE: The Alzheimer’s Association will share further comments once a full review of the decision has been completed.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report:

• There are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s dementia.

• One in 10 people age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s dementia.

• By 2050, the number of people age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s dementia is projected to rise to nearly 13 million.

• Currently, more than 11 million family members and friends are serving as Alzheimer’s caregivers.

• In 2021, these caregivers provided more than 16 billion hours of care valued at nearly $272 billion.

• Alzheimer’s is one of the most expensive diseases in America.

• In 2022, Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the nation $321 billion including $206 billion in Medicare and Medicaid payments without treatment. By 2050, these costs could reach nearly $1 trillion.

• The Alzheimer’s Association offers a number of resources online and on the phone – including a free 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) staffed by masters-level clinicians – wherever caregivers are most comfortable accessing information when they need it most.