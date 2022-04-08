Italy Tourism Minister Reveals New Strategies to Recover from the Pandemic

The first in-house press conference of the head of the Italy Tourism department, Minister Massimo Garavaglia, keeper of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) was held for the first time in a long time, in person. The objective of the meeting with the press – the vaunted hub of Italian tourism – was aimed at telling what good has been done and what still needs to be done.

At the round table chaired by Garavaglia, prevailed the loyal minister’s trusted executives: Andrea Scotti, expert in blockchain, as well as medical devices, appointed advisor for digital and technological innovation of the ministry at the end of July of tourism; Francesco Paolo Schiavo, for almost twenty years at the MEF (Ministry of Economy and Finance) and since June director for the promotion and enhancement of tourism; and Roberta Garibaldi, the new CEO of the Italian Government Tourist Board (ENIT) since October, and an expert in food and wine tourism.

They have the task of unveiling the roadmap of the new Italia.it, whose official launch is scheduled for the end of June. Then from October it will be transformed into a modern mobile app all around developing into an “intelligent portal” aimed at enclosing the tourist offer and attracting visitors.

Garavaglia reiterates:

The goal “is to conquer all millennials and bring them to Italy.”

Especially now that the borders have been opened and “we are playing the same game as our foreign competitors.”

A video illustrated a preview of what will be the Italia.it app. It does not differ from the most famous metasearch, but the promise is to promote the Italian brand – and in particular to offer tourists a personalized travel planning tool and build customer loyalty with a loyalty plan based on the blockchain and on the distribution of badges in NTF format, which accumulated reserve advantages for travelers.

The website is sort of “Italy with prizes” that focuses on the most exotic technology – even the metaverse – to recover the incoming travelers that were lost in the pandemic years. It carries with it a heritage of the enormous amount of data which, if combined with those of ISTAT (the Italian National Institute of Statistics) and the Bank of Italy (to name two), could really give life to the maxi Tourism Observatory, with the CEO of ENIT, Roberta Garibaldi, declaring she is already at work on.

The plan is meant for “everyone” guarantees the minister, and the target is “all the millennials in the world.” The ambitions are as high as ever, and as ever, the results are to be seen. The numerous reissues of Italia.it have repeatedly betrayed the Italians. The fear of it happening again is entirely legitimate.

A treasure of about 2.5 billion euros, will see 114 million destined to the Italia.it portal, ready to become the TDH, acronym of the Tourism Digital Hub, envisaged precisely by the recovery plan.

