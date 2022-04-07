SUNx Malta Strong Earth Youth Summit Celebrates 50 years of UN Climate Leadership

SUNx Malta will host its second Climate Friendly Travel Youth Summit on April 29, 2022. The “Strong Earth Youth Summit” (SEYS) will feature top tourism climate scientists, a renowned UN grass roots leader, and sessions on building resilience to extreme weather events, meeting the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and hitting Paris Agreement 2050 targets. The virtual event is in partnership with the Earth Council International, The European Centre for Peace & Development (ECPD), and Les Roches, international hospitality school.

SEYS will focus on creating awareness of Climate Friendly Travel (CFT) and ways to build a resilient Travel & Tourism future.

Announcing the Youth Summit, Professor Geoffrey Lipman, President of SUNx Malta, said:

“We are going beyond the Glasgow Declaration towards Real Zero GHG 2050, halving emissions by 2030 & building resilience now. Keynotes on the Climate Crisis by renowned Tourism Climate Scientists, Professors Daniel Scott (Canada) & Susan Becken (Australia). Professor Felix Dodds will speak on Climate Realities 50 years after the Stockholm Earth Summit. And there will be interventions from some of our top Climate Friendly Travel Diploma students.”

SEYS will again honor the vision and contribution of the late Maurice Strong, after whom the summit is named.

Strong was the architect of the UN Sustainable Development and Climate Framework for half a century, co-founder of the Earth Charter and inspiration for SUNx Malta and its Climate Friendly Travel System.

“SEYS is our annual testimony to the legacy of Maurice Strong, Champion for the planet, bringing a sharp focus on the fact that we are running out of time. We must act now,” says Lipman.

All participants will receive electronic copies of the book “Remembering Maurice F. Strong” courtesy of ECPD and the Earth Charter launched by Strong and Mikhail Gorbachev.