Skal Bangkok Promotes Benefits of Women in Leadership Roles

Skal International Bangkok in collaboration with Pacific City Club organized a Luncheon Talk on “Motivation Change” to support Women in Leadership. The talk aimed at urging the world to recognize women in leadership and commit to placing even more women in positions of power. This event also offered the space for ladies coming to share experiences and learn from each other. This Luncheon Talk was the first Skal International Bangkok event for Women in Leadership collaborated with Pacific City Club.

Arrissra Limpisthien (seen second left in the photo), Vice President – Women in Leadership of Skal International Bangkok, in collaboration with the Pacific City Club recently organized a Luncheon Talk on “Motivation Change” with Poe Aye (seen far left in the photo), Founder at Kickoff Marketing, and with Supasuta Premanuphan (seen far right in the photo), Relationship & Self Motivational Consultant, as guest speakers. Also in attendance was John Neutze (seen second right in the photo), Treasurer of Skal International Bangkok, and many participants from various organizations at the Pacific City Club.

Skal International is a professional organization of tourism leaders around the world.

Founded in 1934, Skal is an advocate of global tourism and peace and is a not-for-profit association. Skal does not discriminate on the basis of sex, age, race, religion, or politics. Skal is focused on doing business and business networking in the company of fellow professionals in an atmosphere of friendship. The Skal toast promotes Happiness, Good Health, Friendship, and Long Life. It is the only international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry.

Skal International today has approximately 12,200 members in 317 clubs throughout 103 nations. Most activities occur at the local level, moving up through national and area committees, under the umbrella of Skal International, headquartered at the General Secretariat in Torremolinos, Spain.