New Lynx Air launches with flight from Calgary to Vancouver

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline, takes to the skies today, with its inaugural flight from Calgary to Vancouver. Lynx operates a fleet of three brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and will ramp up quickly over the coming weeks.

The airline’s next destination will be to Toronto, with its inaugural Calgary-Toronto flight taking off on Monday April 11. It will add Kelowna to its network starting April 15, Winnipeg starting April 19 and Victoria starting May 12.

The airline will add two more aircraft to its fleet in the coming months, allowing it to further expand its network in the lead up to summer, including flights to and from Hamilton, Halifax and St. John’s at the end of June and Edmonton at the end of July.

Lynx Air will be operating 148 flights per week coast to coast across Canada by this summer, which equates to more than 27,000 seats per week.

“We are super excited to be finally taking to the skies today, said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. “I would like to thank and congratulate the entire Lynx team for the effort and planning that has gone into today’s launch. Lynx is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all Canadians, with a transparent, à la carte pricing model which empowers passengers to pick and pay for the services they want, so they can save money on the trip and spend where it counts – at their destination. Air fares have been too high for too long in Canada, and we aim to change that.”

Lynx has ambitious growth plans, with commitments in place to grow its fleet to 46 Boeing 737 aircraft over the next five to seven years. The airline currently employs 165 people and will grow its workforce to more than 400 by the end of the year.

Rob Palmer, Vice President Commercial, Strategy and CFO of The Calgary Airport Authority, is also pleased with the airline’s arrival in the Calgary market. “Less than six months after announcing their arrival, YYC is thrilled to be the launch airport for Lynx’s inaugural flight,” said Palmer. “A strong partnership with a growing airline is yet another sign of the recovery and growth ahead for YYC.”

“The inaugural flight by Lynx marks an important milestone in a great local success story, creating jobs and economic opportunities and providing more accessible air travel for Canadians,” said Brad Parry, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Economic Development.

“Cost-effective air travel into any city is important for attracting visitors and business travel,” says Cindy Ady, CEO of Tourism Calgary. “We are very excited to have Lynx Air serving the Calgary market, providing another way for people to come and visit our dynamic city. We’re looking forward to welcoming travellers back for an amazing spring and summer season, and whatever the purpose of their visit, Calgary hospitality awaits.”

The aircraft was welcomed at Vancouver International Airport by members of the Musqueam First Nation Says Tamara Vrooman, President and CEO of Vancouver International Airport, “Lynx Air starting service is an important day for the Canadian aviation and tourism industry. As YVR prepares for a busy summer travel season, we know Canadians want options when it comes to connecting with other parts of this massive country. We are excited to work with Lynx to provide another choice for travelers and to bring its innovative business model to YVR.”

Lynx’s flight schedule includes: