Marriott’s new dual-brand property opens at Charles de Gaulle Airport

Cycas Hospitality has further cemented its presence in mainland Europe with the opening of the Courtyard by Marriott and Residence Inn by Marriott Paris Charles de Gaulle Central Airport hotels.

Opened under a long-term lease agreement from Groupe ADP, the dual-brand development becomes the airport specialist’s first owned hotel, and the first time it has partnered with Cycas.

Capitalizing on the area’s great connections, Marriott’s first French dual-brand property is a 7-minute free shuttle journey from Charles de Gaulle Airport’s Terminals 1, 2 and 3, with great TGV and RER B train connections to central Paris. The hotels are also just a 10-minute drive from Villepinte Convention Centre and Paris-Le Bourget Airport.

To ensure the pet-friendly hotels cater for the area’s growing business as well as leisure needs, the new-build development brings together a 229-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel under the same roof as the first Residence Inn in Paris; a 106-suite aparthotel. Both hotels offer a mix of room styles, with Courtyard incorporating 46 twin rooms and Residence Inn combining 90 spacious self-contained studios with 16 one-bedroom suites, all with fully equipped kitchens and access to a self-service laundry.

Guests at both properties can take full advantage of the shared facilities, which include contemporary dining, seven meeting spaces offering 212m² of event space, underground parking for 50 cars, including 4 electric charging points, and a 24-hour fitness studio.

Luc Vicherd, VP Operations France at Cycas Hospitality, said: “We are delighted to have opened our first hotels in France with Marriott International and proud to now manage two double-decker hotels on the doorstep of one of Europe’s busiest airports, including Marriott’s very first dual-brand in France.

“Our experience in the area has shown us that travellers and corporate bookers increasingly welcome more flexible accommodation options. Now, with travel returning to pre-pandemic levels, we are confident this is an ideal time to highlight the benefits of having two different accommodation styles under the same roof and to introduce even more people to the added flexibility serviced apartments offer.”

Over the last 18 months Cycas Hospitality has opened or taken over 17 hotels across six European countries – including its first signing in Switzerland – boosting its portfolio to 30 properties.