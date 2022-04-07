US airports with the longest and shortest wait times

Traveling can be a very stressful experience, made even worse if you turn the corner and see a huge security line snaking through the airport terminal.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) does an important job keeping us all safe, but nobody likes waiting in line when they’re in a rush.

At which airports are you likely to face the longest waits? And which will allow you to breeze through hassle-free?

Industry experts analyzed data from the TSA, as well as U.S. Customs & Border Protection, to find out the airports with the longest and shortest wait times.

The U.S. Airports with the Longest Wait Times

Rank Airport Name Security Wait Time Passport Control Wait Time Combined Wait Time 1 Miami International 24:54 22:03 46:57 2 Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International 18:18 28:23 46:41 3 San Francisco International 27:48 18:08 45:56 4 John F. Kennedy International 25:00 19:54 44:54 5 O’Hare International 19:18 20:08 39:26 6 St. Louis Lambert International 28:48 10:29 39:17 7 Palm Beach International 36:18 02:24 38:42 8 Oakland International 18:36 18:46 37:22 9 Fresno Yosemite International 19:18 17:57 37:15 10 San Diego International 19:18 16:04 35:22

Taking into account the average wait times for both security checks and passport control, its Miami International where travelers face the longest waits. Miami is the largest gateway from the US to Latin America and the Caribbean and it’s one of the nation’s major airline hubs, which may explain why it can take so long to get through!

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport comes in second just 16 seconds quicker than Miami International. While Fort Lauderdale handles fewer international flights than neighboring Miami, it’s still clearly a busy airport, with over 700 daily flights.

In third place is San Francisco International. San Francisco is California’s second busiest airport and is also one of the busiest in the country, serving as a major gateway to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The U.S. Airports with the Shortest Wait Times

Rank Airport Name Security Wait Time Passport Control Wait Time Combined Wait Time 1 Raleigh–Durham International 10:06 06:03 16:09 2 Baltimore/Washington International 10:12 09:02 19:14 3 Charlotte Douglas International 09:54 09:21 19:15 4 Newark Liberty International 05:18 14:28 19:46 5 Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International 08:18 11:32 19:50 6 Detroit Metropolitan 09:00 11:24 20:24 7 Phoenix Sky Harbor International 16:48 05:46 22:34 8 San Antonio International 08:18 14:18 22:36 9 Austin–Bergstrom International 08:18 14:48 23:06 10 Sacramento International Airport 08:18 15:51 24:09

The airport with the shortest wait times is Raleigh–Durham International. Here you have to wait around 10 minutes for security checks and 6 minutes for passport control. The airport is far less busy than other major airports in the US, hence the shorter wait times.

Ranking in second place is Baltimore/Washington International. The average wait times for this airport total just over 19 minutes. Charlotte Douglas airport follows closely behind with wait times of 19:15 minutes. Despite its low wait times, Charlotte is still a busy airport, with 50 million passengers a year.

