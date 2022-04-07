Electromyography Devices Market In-depth Analysis, Industry Outlook, Top Companies report covers, Definition, Share by Key Players with Dominant Countries Data

Ongoing research activities in the area of spinal disorders and cerebral has accelerated the Electromyography devices market. In recent time, increase in the prevalence of the neurodegenerative disorder among aging population such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, is the key driver of the global Electromyography devices market have proven to be opportunistic for the growth of biofeedback equipment in the upcoming future. Biofeedback equipment is used to serve different purposes like in improving athletic, corporate and academic performances as well to improve one’s health and wellness. Some of the factors like lack of skilled professionals and the low government funding could hamper the growth of Electromyography devices market. Increasing mergers and acquisitions and rapid product launches between government associations and manufacturing companies are some of the trends in the global electromyography devices.

Electromyography devices are powerful and flexible enough which are used for the re-education of injured muscles, relaxation training of tense muscles as well as training of the necessary muscles to improve incontinence. Electromyography devices are biofeedback devices and becoming widely used to help patients who are affected by neuromuscular disorders to regain voluntary control of specific muscles. Electromyography devices are employed for training in the rehabilitation of patients affected by the cerebrovascular accident, nerve injury, poliomyelitis, torticollis, bruxism, temporomandibular joint syndrome and other disorders. Nerve monitoring plays a significant role in the surgery which is also called as intraoperative neuromonitoring or neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) which implementing electrophysiological methods such as electromyography (EMG) and has become an essential part of the surgical team to avoid the situation like irreversible nerve damages caused during surgical procedures.

Electromyography devices appear to be a promising biofeedback treatment technique which is available for home use as well as professional use, and biofeedback sessions can be conducted on a daily basis by the individual who is interested in recovering from the dysfunction and pain caused by tight muscles and also for neuromuscular rehabilitation. Electromyography device helps patients with chronic pain to discover the level of tensions 15 or 20 times normal levels in biofeedback sessions. Electromyography devices are used as the enhancer of the treatment which allows the patient and the therapist to make more quick and effective improvement towards the rehabilitation objective.

Electromyography Devices Market: Overview

Electromyography devices are expected to show healthy growth in the forecast period as it non-invasive technique and no health risk is associated with it. The Michigan Headache and Neurological Institute (MHNI) acclaims that Electromyography devices involve in therapy improve symptoms of a headache and migraine approximately in 40 to 60 percent of patients. Biofeedback equipment is also used by sports psychologists to reduce the smoking habit and helps in sharpening their focusing abilities. Growing awareness about physiological and psychological health among population leading the biofeedback electromyography devices market to grow faster.

Electromyography Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Globally, North America dominates in Electromyography devices market due to increase in awareness and the importance of the muscle monitoring devices. North America has well-built healthcare infrastructure as well as the preference of non-drug treatment by patients and is expected to continue its dominance in the upcoming period due to the high prevalence of neural diseases. North America is followed by Western Europe in Electromyography market due to the advancement in technology and the easy access to the technologies. Asia-Pacific region is expected to show faster growth curve in the forecast period due to high demand for neurophysiology devices, increasing the disposable income of emerging countries as well as growing number of hospitals/ clinics, specialized neuro-care centers, and monitoring practices.

Electromyography Devices Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key players in this market include Cadwell Laboratories Inc, Compumedics Limited, Covidien Limited, Natus Medical Inc., Electrical Geodesics Inc., Nihon Kohden America Inc. NeuroWave Systems Inc., and Noraxon U.S.A.; Inc.

