Trial Complete to Treat Radiation Dermatitis in Patients with Breast Cancer

Lutris Pharma today announced that it has completed enrollment of part two of its phase 1/2 clinical trial of lead compound, LUT014, a topically applied, novel B-Raf inhibitor, for the treatment of radiation-induced dermatitis (RD) in patients with breast cancer. Top-line data is expected in the third quarter of 2022.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled part two of the phase 1/2 study has enrolled a total of 20 patients and is designed to evaluate the efficacy of topically administered LUT014 in breast cancer patients with RD. Patients have been randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive either topically administered LUT014 or placebo for 28 days, followed by a 2-month follow-up period.

The primary endpoint of part two is the change in severity of radiation dermatitis based on a self-reporting Dermatology Life Quality Index (QoL) questionnaire at 14 days. Secondary endpoints include change in the severity of radiation dermatitis based on the Dermatology QoL questionnaire and the incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events as assessed by the Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE) grading scale from baseline to 12 weeks.

“The strong results observed from the eight patients in Part 1 of the trial of LUT014 to treat RD, gave us additional confidence in the potential of this therapy and spurred us to begin part 2, earlier than anticipated,” stated Benjamin W. Corn, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Lutris Pharma. “There remains a significant unmet need among patients with breast cancer who suffer from RD, for whom there are currently no approved treatment options. LUT014 has a unique mechanism of actions which aims to balance the destruction of cells in the basal layer of the skin by enhancing cell proliferation, thus potentially reversing the effects of RD.”

“Enrollment of the last patient in the blinded part two portion of our phase 1/2 study brings us one step further in the clinical development of LUT014 as a treatment for RD,” stated Noa Shelach, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Lutris Pharma. “It is estimated that approximately half of cancer patients are treated with radiation therapy, annually, and the majority of breast cancer patients, in particular, experience some form of RD. Based on the mechanism of action of LUT014, we believe that LUT104 may have a significant impact on this patient population. We look forward to reporting robust data from this trial in the third quarter of this year.”