New Bioengineered Tissue Therapeutic to Treat Type 1 Diabetes

Aspect Biosystems announced a partnership with JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization.

The JDRF-Aspect partnership supports Aspect’s focus on developing a bioengineered tissue therapeutic for type 1 diabetes that will provide insulin independence and control of blood sugar without the need for chronic immune suppression. In addition to funding, JDRF is also contributing strategic support through its deep expertise and vast network in the diabetes field.

Aspect is leveraging its proprietary bioprinting technology, therapeutic cells, and materials science to create a pipeline of cell-based tissue therapeutics that replace or repair damaged organ functions. These therapeutics are rationally engineered to be biologically functional, immune-protective, and suitable for surgical implantation to treat diseases such as type 1 diabetes.

“For more than 20 years, JDRF has been a leader in cell-based tissue therapy research for type 1 diabetes,” said Esther Latres, Assistant Vice President of Research at JDRF. “This funding partnership with Aspect Biosystems will support and continue scientific advancements in the field and undeniably take us closer to finding a cure.”

“Together with JDRF, we are aligned on the mission to develop a curative therapy for the millions of patients around the world who are affected by type 1 diabetes,” said Tamer Mohamed, CEO at Aspect Biosystems. “This partnership will help advance our cutting-edge pancreatic tissue program and bring us a step closer to human trials.”