Which country has bounced back the best from COVID?

It starts with a U. And no, it isn’t the United States of America. Nor is it the United Kingdom (UK), nor Uruguay, nor Uganda, nor Uzbekistan, nor poor Ukraine suffering the devastating effects of the Russian invasion. So who does that leave? The United Arab Emirates (UAE), of course.

Their recovery rate since COVID-19 reared its ugly head is so high, that it reaches beyond 100%. The UAE has had such a successful vaccine program that the country’s travel and tourism industry has achieved 110% recovery since 2019 (data provided by Travelport).

On a global average, the travel and tourism industry has recorded around 67% of gross proceeds in the first quarter of 2022 since 2019 when COVID struck. Following in order from the UAE is the UK, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Germany, Saudi Arabia, France, the United States, and Italy.

There are seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates – Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain.

With regard to cities, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic has the highest recovery at 136%, followed by Montego Bay in Jamaica at 132%, Cancun in Mexico at 124%, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia at 115%, and Dubai in the UAE at 114%. In Dubai, corporate travelers make up 29% of all bookings to the city. Business travelers heading to the UAE are first and foremost arriving from India, followed by Pakistan, then Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Sri Lanka, Egypt, the United States of America, and Germany.

On the opposite end of these trends, those traveling from the UAE to international destinations choose these countries as their favorites, starting off with India in first place. Behind India is Pakistan, followed by the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Vaccinated travelers to the UAE are not required to present a negative result of RT-PCR test for COVID-19 at the airport of departure. However, those who are not vaccinated must either present a valid negative result of an RT-PCR test conducted within 48 hours before arrival or a recovery certificate (containing a QR code) from COVID-19 issued within 30 days before departure if they were infected with the virus.