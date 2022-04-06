Nonstop flight from Honolulu to Auckland on Hawaiian Airlines is back

Hawaiian Airlines today confirmed its long-awaited return to New Zealand on July 2 with the resumption of three-times-weekly nonstop flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Auckland (AKL), ending a more than two-year-long suspension due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

“Our July return comes at just the right time as Kiwis looking to get away this winter can now take a much-needed tropical escape to the Hawaiian Islands or visit the continental United States. We look forward to welcoming them back with our authentic Hawaiian hospitality and unparalleled onboard service,” said Andrew Stanbury, regional director for Australia and New Zealand at Hawaiian Airlines. “The resumption of our New Zealand service, along with the restart of our Sydney service in December, completes the reopening of our Oceania market – an integral piece of our company’s post-pandemic recovery.”

HA445 will resume on July 2, departing HNL Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2:25 p.m. and arriving at Auckland Airport (AKL) at 9:45 p.m. the next day. Beginning July 4, HA446 will depart AKL on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 11:55 p.m. with a 10:50 a.m. same-day arrival at HNL, allowing guests to settle in and explore Oahu or connect to any of Hawaiian Airlines’ four Neighbor Island destinations.

Kiwi travelers also regain access to the carrier’s extensive U.S. domestic network of 16 gateways, including new destinations in Austin, Orlando, and Ontario, California, with the option to enjoy a stopover on the Hawaiian Islands in either direction.

Hawaiian has served as one of the leading carriers for service between New Zealand and Hawaiʻi since March 2013. The airline will continue to operate its AKL-HNL route with 278-seat, spacious wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft featuring 18 Premium Cabin lie-flat leather seats, 68 of Extra Comfort seats and 192 Main Cabin seats.

Those arriving in Hawaiʻi must comply with U.S. federal travel requirements, including providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a negative test result obtained no more than one day prior to travel. Non-citizens traveling from Hawaiʻi to New Zealand need to submit proof of vaccination and a negative test result before entering the country and take two rapid antigen tests upon arrival. All international guests are encouraged to reference official government channels for the latest updates as they prepare for their trip.